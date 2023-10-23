Traces Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and Everything

Traces, a fantastic British crime drama series with a 7.0 IMDb rating, was created and written by Amelia Bullmore and Val McDermid and produced by Juliet Charlesworth. The series received a very positive response from the side of its viewers.

The very first season of the series was released on the 4th of January, 2021, with six episodes. Later, the show makers also released another season on the 15th of February, 2022, and their fans highly loved both seasons. Now, if we talk about Traces Season 3, then as of now, we do not have any official updates related to the happening of Traces Season 3.

Still, after seeing the viewer’s excitement, we will share all the essential information related to Traces Season 3, including its release date, storyline, cast members, trailer, etc.

Traces Season 3 Release Date:

Traces is one of the fans’ favorite series, whose plotline constantly grabs fans’ attention with every new episode. It has also released two seasons successfully. Season 1 of Traces was released on 9th December 2019; the series’s second season was released on 15th February 2022, and both seasons have six episodes.

Now, after the massive success of both seasons, everyone is waiting to watch Traces season 3, but the showmakers have not announced any news for the same. Hence, dear readers, we must wait a few more months to learn the new updates regarding the show’s season 3.

Traces Series Storyline Overview:

Many fans have already watched Traces both the season and eagerly await the third one. And on the other side, many people still need to watch or miss out on a few episodes because of their busy work schedules. So, for those who have not watched the series, we have shared a quick overview of both seasons and will move forward with another topic.

So, firstly, Traces is a British crime drama series perfectly created and written by Amelia Bullmore and Val McDermid. Now, the complete series, Traces follows the plotline of three female forensic professionals, named Emma Hedge, Kathy Torrance, and Sarah Gordon, who were working together at the fictitious Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy (SIFA)in Dundee, Scotland.

Now, one fine day, they get a case to solve. It is ultimately a murder case, and the three must solve it with sufficient proof and find the killer.

In short, the entire series is completely covered with lots of suspense and mysteries that grab the attention of every viewer and add many twists and turns in every single episode.

Traces Season 3 Expected Plot:

As we discovered above in this article, at this moment, we are unable to share any exact information regarding the Traces season 3, as we do not have any confirmed official news.

But still, one thing is pretty straightforward: if there is any new season of the series, it will add new, mysterious criminal stories. So, guys, have a pa.

Traces Season 3 Cast Members:

The Trace series has three female lead characters who won the hearts of many fans with their excellent performance in the last two seasons. And, now, if we talk about season 3, we hope that in the third season, we will eagerly wait to watch these three ladies, and apart from that, fans also love to watch other’s performances.

But the thing is, as of now, we have yet to have any other latest information related to Traces Season 3, so we cannot share any exact list of cast members. Thus, the following starring members played a vital role in Traces Season 1 and Season 2.

Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges

Martin Compston as Daniel MacAfee

Laura Fraser as Professor Sarah Gordon

Jennifer Spence as Professor Kathy Torrence

Carly Anderson as Marie Monroe

Vincent Regan as Phil MacAfee

Phil McKee as Jimmy Levin

Morayo Akandé as Detective Constable Trina Adeboyo

Michael Nardone as Detective Inspector Neil McKinven

Joana Borja as Dr. Pia Salvador

John Gordon Sinclair as Drew Cubbin

Janey Godley as Clare Tindall

Jamie Marie Leary as Skye Alessi

Anna Leong Brophy as Louise Chiu Jones

Laurie Brett as Izzy Alessi

Andrea Hart as Janine Muir

Neve McIntosh as Julie Hedges

Also, you may watch a few new cast members if there is any new season of the Traces series.

Traces Season 3 List of Episodes:

Traces fans have already watched the series, right guys? And you also know the plot of each episode that the series contains. But, now, if we talk about the list of episode of season 3, which has yet to be officially announced, then it is easy for us to predict the number of episodes because Traces Season 1 and 2 both includes six episodes.

Thus, here, we can also assume that if there is a new season of the series Traces, it will also have six episodes. We are sorry, but we cannot share any title list here, as it is unavailable on its official sites.

And, now, if we consider the episodes running time, all the 12 series have a length of 45 minutes.

Traces Season 3 Creators Team:

Traces Series is one of the British Crime drama-based series, created and written by Amelia Bullmore and Val McDermid and was produced by Juliet Charlesworth. Rebecca Gatward and Mary Nighy also direct the series.

Also, the series Traces has a great executive producer team, including Michaela Fereday and Philippa Collie Cousins. The show creators here selected a very talented and famous couple in its starring roles, including Jennifer Spence, Molly Windsor, Martin Compston, Laura Fraser, John Gordon Sinclair, Michael Nardone, and others.

Besides this, the Traces have many other helping hands, like the editors, cinematographers, production companies, etc, who played a vital role in making the series successful.

Where to Watch Traces Season 3?

The original streaming platform for the Traces series is Alibi, where the makers released season 1 and season 2. And, now everyone, including me, is very excited to watch another season, whose happening is not officially declared. But if there is any new series season, it will only be released on the same streaming platform.

Apart from the streaming mentioned above platform, you can also check the series Traces on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu, as it is also available on these platforms.

Traces Season 3 Trailer:

Well, all the Traces fans here, as we already shared in this article, the Traces series showmakers have not announced any further news regarding Traces season 3. Therefore, we do not have any new teaser and trailer updates.

But, there is nothing to worry about, dear readers, as until any new information arrives, you can take towards the Traces Season 2 trailer, whose link is already mentioned in this article.

