Tiger King: Joe Exotic Moved To Prison Medical Center Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Joe Exotic, the topic of Netflix’s true crime documentary, Tiger King: Homicide. Mayhem and Insanity, has been transferred to a medical middle for worry he could have been uncovered to the coronavirus. Tiger King has been one of the crucial gripping docuseries in latest reminiscence attributable to its sheer bizarreness and unbelievable occasions. Joe, whose actual title is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is at present serving time in jail after being handed a 22-year sentence on conviction of two counts of homicide for rent and a number of other violations of the Endangered Species Act, amongst different offenses.

The custodial sentence was handed final yr however Joe rose to infamy after Netflix launched Tiger King in March. The present has since turn out to be the preferred watch on the streaming service and it is even prompted a Florida Sherriff to revisit the unsolved disappearance of one of many characters talked about. Tiger King gained much more traction after former NBA famous person Shaquille O’Neal made a cameo; O’Neal defined the looks on a latest episode of his podcast and reiterated throughout the newest one, lashing out at his detractors with claims he would by no means damage an animal. It seems that a film might be within the making, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealing his agent advised him somebody already purchased rights to it after he sought to take action himself. A restricted adaptation is reportedly additionally within the works, with Saturday Night time Dwell‘s Kate McKinnon understood to be taking over the position of animal rights activist Carole Baskin within the Common Content material Productions sequence. In the meantime, 39 tigers beforehand owned by Joe are actually residing in an animal sanctuary.

Exotic has been dominating the headlines because the present debuted on Netflix, the most recent being associated to the present coronavirus pandemic. Stories circulating on-line claimed Joe had contracted COVID-19 however his husband, Dillon Passage, advised Radio Present host Andy Cohen that is not the case, disclosing that the 57-year-old was transferred to a federal medical middle and put into isolation on account of different folks testing optimistic on the jail he was being held (H/T Newsweek). Passage, who mentioned he had been talking to Joe a number of instances a day, hasn’t spoken to his husband since he was moved.

A message was posted to Joe Exotic’s Fb web page refuting the rumors stating the previous Higher Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park proprietor had coronavirus after speak obtained rife on-line. Passage did admit he is involved, contemplating the illness is very infectious and has been spreading worldwide at a speedy price.

Tiger King‘s notorious star joins an inventory of different notable figures to have COVID-19 issues, though he is not identified to have the illness in the mean time. If that modifications, he’ll turn out to be the second well-known persona to contract the illness while in jail, as Harvey Weinstein was reported to have carried out so late final month.

