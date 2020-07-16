This disinfecting booth will help fight coronavirus

Hong Kong International Airport



Decontamination scenes are common in science fiction, but there is a real version of a disinfecting camera that is being tested at Hong Kong International Airport.

The camera checks the person’s temperature before he enters it to go through a 40-second disinfection process.

“The inner surface of the chamber is equipped with an antimicrobial coating that can kill viruses and bacteria in the human body and clothing remotely,” the Hong Kong airport authority said in a statement.

He booth spray a BioEm germ fluid. “The chamber is kept under negative pressure to prevent contamination between the indoor and outdoor environment,” according to the airport authority.

Hong Kong airport is the first to use the leanTech J-1 camera, but the AsiaWorld-Expo convention center in Hong Kong announced in late March that it was the first to install one of these cameras.

This camera, however, is not intended for passengers — at least not yet. It is currently used by the staff responsible for public health work at the airport. Although the camera can be effective in killing viruses on a person’s outer surfaces, it is not intended for the treatment of COVID-19.

CleanTech J-1 is just one of the aspects in Hong Kong airport’s cleaning plans, which include applying an antimicrobial coating to surfaces and deploying a robot with an ultraviolet light sterilizer.

