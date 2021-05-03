Sweet Tooth Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama television series. It is based on a comic book named Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire.

It is Netflix’s original television series and will soon be released on Netflix. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth: Everything We Know So Far

There is a boy who is half deer and half-human. He survives in a post-apocalyptic world. There are also many hybrids with him.

The series Sweet Tooth follows the story of that boy. It is a very interesting fantasy and drama television series.

Jim Mickle created the series Sweet Tooth. James Brolin narrated the series, Sweet Tooth. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran were the executive producers of the series Sweet Tooth.

Evan Moore produced the series, Sweet Tooth. The series Sweet Tooth was shot in New Zealand. The series Sweet Tooth was completed under Dc Entertainment, Team Downey, and Warner Bros. Television.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth Release Date:

The television series Sweet Tooth will be released on 4th June 2021 on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

The filming of the series Sweet Tooth was paused because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it was resumed just a few months ago.

There will be a total of eight episodes in the series Sweet Tooth. It seems that the first episode of the television series Sweet Tooth was written and directed by Jim Mickle.

The title of each episode will soon be announced. Let’s discuss the cast of the series Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth Cast:

Christine Convery as Gus Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh Will Forte as Gus’ Father Dania Ramiez as Aimee Neil Sandilands as General Steven Abbot Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Sweet Tooth is not released yet, but the teaser trailer of the series Sweet Tooth was released on 29th April 2021 by Netflix. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.