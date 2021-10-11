Hanna Has a New Villain Awaiting Her In The Third Season Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has recently released the trailer of the third season of the series Hanna. There will be more action, a hand-to-hand fight, and also a new villain who tries to make the life hell of the lead character in the third season of the series Hanna.

The third season of the series, Hanna, will include a total of six episodes. But it will be better and full of action with the perfect storyline.

In the recently released trailer, the veteran actor Ray Liotta gives looks as well as terror as Gordon Evans. Evans is an intelligence operative.

He likes to play by the rules as well as is strict about them. And also, he will never let anything come between him from protecting his country.

Tom Coan, who is the producer of the series Hanna, said that the journey is going to be bigger as well as better than before, and all the things live at a much louder volume this year. It is going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story.

The series Hanna Season 3 will be released on 24th November 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

At the end of the second season of the series Hanna, we have seen that Hanna comes to Barcelona, intent on saving Gelder as well as persuading Clara to leave Utrax.

Hanna later talks with Clara and tells the name and also whereabouts of her mother, and after that, leaves her conflicted.

Later, Sandy has earned the trust of Kat, who is the daughter of Gelder and is furious at the time when Clara backs out of murdering them.

She, after that, murders Gelder whilst Hanna, as well as Clara, escapes with Kat. Marissa gets tasked with searching Hanna by Grant, who is the colleague of Mannion.

Following the murder of Gelder, Carmichael comes to Barcelona. Hanna, Kat, and Clara hide in a hillside villa. After that, Hanna comes back to the hotel and tries to recover the target list of Gelder.

She later gets helped by Marissa, who follows Carmichael to the villa and also blackmails him into bringing his fellow Utrax leaders to justice.

In the end, Hanna allows Clara to reunite with her mother before coming back to Marissa in order to help destroy Utrax.

The first season of the series Hanna includes a total of eight episodes titled Forest, Friend, City, Father, Town, Road, and Utrax.

The second season of the series Hanna includes a total of eight episodes titled Safe, The Trial, To The Meadows, Welcome Mia, A Way To Grieve, You’re With Us Now, Tacitus, and The List.

The series Hanna was directed by Ugla Hauksdottir, Eva Husson, Anders Engstrom, Jon Jones, Amy Neil, Sarah Adina Smith, David Farr, Sacha Polak, and Weronika Tofilska.

The series Hanna was written by David Farr, Seth Lochhead, Ingeborg Topsoe, Charlotte Hamblin, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal, and Paul Waters.

