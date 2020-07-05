These Asus gaming laptops are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

ASUS



The Asus ROG Zephyrus is the company’s thinnest and most compact gaming laptop. Despite its slim dimensions, with a 15.6-inch screen and 14-inch chassis, the ROG Zephyrus doesn’t sacrifice performance. It offers the latest AMD and Intel processors as well as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX line GPUs.

There are currently two models of the 15-inch ROG Zephyrus with RTX 2060 card discounted at the attractive price of about $ 1,550. There’s an Intel-based unit on sale at Best Buy and a discounted AMD-based model on Amazon.

Asus ROG M15 GU502GV: US$1,550

This 15-inch model has a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

The 15.6-inch screen has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels along with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is on sale with a $ 200 discount.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502IV-XS76: US$1,500

This AMD-based model on offer at Amazon is almost identical to the Intel-based model that Best Buy has for sale. Only it costs $ 50 less. It has the same components, with the exception of the processor, which in this model is the AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS.

It has a screen refresh rate of 240Hz.