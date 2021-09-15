The White Lotus Season 2: What to Expect

The White Lotus is an American comedy and drama tv series. The series The White Lotus has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The second season of the series The White Lotus was recently announced. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 2:

The White Lotus is a comedy and drama tv series. The series The White Lotus has received a positive response from the audience.

The series The White Lotus was created by Mike White. The series The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, and Connie Britton.

The series The White Lotus is set in a tropical resort. It follows the exploits of different guests as well as employees over the span of a week.

The series The White Lotus shows a week in the life of vacationers because they are relaxing and rejuvenate in paradise.

In the second season of the series The White Lotus, we will see different group of travelers. They are staying at another White Lotus property.

The filming of the series The White Lotus was started in October 2020 in Hawaii. The series The White Lotus has received a very good response from the audience.

No announcement has been made about the third season of the series The White Lotus. It seems that it will be announced after the release of the second season of the series The White Lotus.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. The first season of the series The White Lotus includes a total of six episodes. So, we expect that the second season of the series The White Lotus will also include six episodes.

The series The White Lotus was made under Pallogram, Rip Cord Productions, and The District. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series The White Lotus Season 2 below.

Murray Bartlett as Armond Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Fred Hechinger as Quinn Mossbacher Jake Lacy as Shane Patton Brittany O’Grady as Paula Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher Molly Shannon as Kitty Lukas Gage as Dillon Kekoa Scott Kekumano as Kai Alec Merlino as Hutch Jon Gries as Greg Jolene Purdy as Lani

The White Lotus Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The White Lotus Season 2 is not announced yet. But we expect that it will soon be announced.

We can expect The White Lotus Season 2 in early 2022 or mid-2022. It will be aired on HBO. The first season of the series The White Lotus includes a total of six episodes.

The White Lotus Season 1 was aired between 11th July 2021 to 15th August 2021. It was aired on HBO.

The running time of each episode of the series The White Lotus ranges from 54 to 65 minutes. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series The White Lotus Season 2.

The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The White Lotus Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of The White Lotus Season 1 below. It was released by HBO on 23rd June 2021. Let’s watch it.

