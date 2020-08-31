The sports brand Lululemon buys the Mirror smart mirror

Mirror



Lululemon, the sportswear brand, is betting on home gyms with the acquisition of Mirror, a technology company consisting of an app with exercise routines and a smart mirror that costs US $ 1,495.

The purchase of Mirror, announced on Monday, June 29, was for US $ 500 million and is the first acquisition that Lululemon has made after investing US $ 1 million in the company in 2019. In 2019, Lululemon expressed its ambitions to offer its customers healthy experiences through different platforms. “The acquisition of Mirror is an exciting opportunity to build on that vision, enhance our digital and interactive capabilities, and deepen our roots in sports life,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Mirror will continue to operate independently within Lululemon. Brynn Putnam will continue as CEO of the company and will report to McDonald.

Mirror is a full-length mirror that integrates an LCD screen, and for US $ 39 a month it offers live and on-demand fitness classes that are played in the mirror while you look at yourself in it. Along with the mirror, Mirror includes a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and six exercise bands.