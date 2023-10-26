The Killing Vote Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Reviews, Trailer, and Everything

Because there are so many K-dramas, “The Killing Vote” has become one that stands out and interests viewers worldwide. The show has become a must-see with an impressive 7.7/10 ratings on IMDb.



Many people have enjoyed and talked about this show because of its unique mix of mystery, crime, and social commentary. Fans can’t wait for the next season to start, so let’s take a closer look at what the show has given us and what we can look forward to in the next episodes.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Release Date

Even though the first season started on August 10, 2023, there is still no official word on when the second season will be out. The people who made it are probably waiting to see how people react before making any announcements. However, fans hope for a second season because the show is so popular.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

It’s not just another crime story; “The Killing Vote” is a deep look at how people think about justice and how far they will go when they think the system has let them down. The show occurs in a world where people can decide criminals’ fates through a mobile app.

People in South Korea over 18 can use this app to vote on whether a particular criminal should live or die. If most people decide on execution, the sentence is carried out by a mysterious person who only goes by the name “Dog Mask.” Even though this vigilante’s violent actions hit home for many people who think the justice system isn’t working right.



The story skillfully ties together the lives of its main characters. Kim Moo-Chan, a dedicated police officer, is set on revealing “Dog Mask” and stopping the public killings. Another main character, Joo Hyun, is good with technology and skeptical of Moo-Chan’s ways initially but becomes an ally. Their relationship is complicated because both characters try to determine what they think about justice and punishment.

The story has more depth because of Kwon Suk Joo, a law student with a sad past. After a terrible event, he loses faith in the court system and likes how the public punishes people. As the show goes on, the lines between right and wrong become less clear, which makes the characters and fans question what is right and wrong1.

It is believed that the next season will go deeper into the mind of “Dog Mask.” Why would someone want to play such a part? Is it a desire for fairness or revenge, or is it something much more complicated? We will also talk more about how the election system affects society.

What effects does this kind of power have on the people’s minds in a country? And as people become more involved in voting, will they still be able to make fair decisions, or will their personal feelings and views get in the way?

The show will also add new characters, each with their unique point of view and ways of making the story more complicated. The following season will have more twists, turns, and exciting moments. The “Dog Mask” identity is still a secret, but Moo-Chan and Joo Hyun are getting closer to the truth.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Cast Members List

Once a show or season receives a good amount of popularity, it also brings a good amount of name, fame, and wealth to the featured actors. Here, we have added a list of cast members of The Killing Vote Season 1.



According to some sources, the following cast members will return for the second season.

Park Hae-Jin as Kim Moo-Chan

Kim Yu-Mi as Min Ji-Young

Park Sung-Woong as Kwon Suk-Joo

Lim Ji-Yeon as Joo Hyun

Yeong-Ju Seo as Kim Ji Hoon

Kwon Kim as Lee Min-Soo

Yu-Hwa Choi as Chae Do-Hee

Heon Jung as Oh Jeong-Ho

Shin Jeong-Geun as Chol Jin-Soo

The Killing Vote Season 2 Episode Title List

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to reveal the show’s official release date and episode titles. However, you can check out the below-mentioned list of episodes of The Killing Vote Season 1. It will help you in binge-watching the show.

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 01 – Let The Killing Vote Begin

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 02 – Do You Know About The Killing Vote?

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 03 – Are You Gaetal?

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 04 – You Know Who The Next Target Is, Don’t You?

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 05 – Do You Want to Save Him?

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 06 – I Wished You Were Gaetal

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 07 – Evidence

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 08 – Out of Line

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 09 – Watchdog of The World

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 10 – TBA

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 11 – TBA

The Killing Vote Season 01 Episode 12 – TBA

Where To Watch The Killing Vote Season 2?

In South Korea, “The Killing Vote” is shown on SBS TV. For people outside the United States, some areas offer the show on Amazon Prime Video.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Makers Team

The skilled people who made The Killing Vote will be thanked for its success. Director Park Shin-woo has done a great job with the show, ensuring every episode has an exciting story.

The story’s complicated plot and exciting character arcs came from writer Jo Yoon-young, who took the story from the original webtoon and made it fit for TV. Executive producers Lee Seul-gi, Jeon Su-jeong, and Kim Eun-mi have ensured the show has good production values and runs smoothly.

Their work has produced a show that entertains and brings up important issues for fans to discuss.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Review – Stream It or Skip It

People have said that “The Killing Vote” is an exciting crime drama that makes you think about letting people decide what will happen to a criminal. The show asks, “What if people could vote on whether to kill a criminal?”

What if you could decide if they live or die? It expertly tries to answer these questions by following a strange person who kills people based on poll results while people from all over the country vote.



Park Hae-jin and Lim Ji-yeon, who play police officers deeply involved in the case, bring to life what it’s like for a country’s processes to be under attack. A prison inmate, played by Park Sung-Woong, who is there to get revenge for his daughter’s assault, makes their trip even more difficult.

People have said that the show is excellent because it has an exciting plot, great character development, and deals with significant social problems in a way that viewers can relate to.

As the episodes air, fans and reviewers are eager to discuss the show’s major plot points and offer their thoughts and ideas about where it might go.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Movie trailers for the show can be found on many sites, giving you a sneak peek into “The Killing Vote” world.

The show makers and streaming service platforms have not released the official release date and trailer for The Killing Vote Season 2. However, here we have added an official trailer link for The Killing Vote Season 1. Click on the link added above and watch the official trailer of The Killing Vote Season 1.

Final Thoughts

The Killing Vote shows how the world of K-dramas is changing by giving fans a new and exciting story. Fans can only guess what might happen in the story while waiting for official news about the second season. One thing is for sure: this series has set a very high bar, and people can’t wait for the next one.