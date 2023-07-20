Hellbound Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

In recent times, Korean drama series has taken over the whole world. Regardless of genre, fans love to binge-watch various dramas. Hellbound is one such South Korean drama series that has received a positive response from the audience. Here, we have positive news for all the fans of the Hellbound drama series. The showrunners have confirmed that Hellbound will renew for the second season.

Netflix’s Hellbound is surrounded by dark fantasy and thriller drama, adapted from Yeon Sang-Ho’s Hellbound. The drama revolves around the predictions at the time of death and an angel who kills people. The show has received 6.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. And makers are ready to deliver the second season of the Hellbound series.

In this article, we will provide all the necessary information that you need to know about Hellbound Season 2. Here, we have highlighted the possible release date, names of the cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Hellbound Season 2.

Hellbound Season 2 Release Date

Hellbound is considered one of the most highly anticipated South Korean thriller drama series. Even though the show has received balanced reviews, many fans eagerly await the second season.

Initial episodes of the Hellbound drama series were released at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2021. Hence, it became the first Korean drama to attend international festivals. After that, the show makers released the full-fledged Hellbound Season 1 on November 19, 2021, and interestingly on the next day, it came out as the world’s most-watched Netflix drama series.

A couple of months ago, in March 2023, the creators also stated that the show would be renewed for the second season and Kim Sung-Cheol would replace Yoo Ah-In in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the showrunners have not revealed the official release date for the Hellbound Season 2. According to some online sources, the upcoming season of Hellbound will release by the end of 2024. So fans have to wait for the final confirmation.

Hellbound Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Netflix’s Original dark fantasy crime-thriller drama series, Hellbound, received a worldwide audience.

The storyline starts with a timeline from 2022 to 2027 in South Korea, where an angel started delivering numerous predictions about certain people.



As the story progresses, three massive supernatural monsters appear, and the lead character, Jung Jinsu, forms a cult-like New Truth Society.

In addition, the Militia-Esque Arrowhead group also came into existence, and both organizations worked together to enhance their powers, and, later, sinners were sent to hell.

The finale of Hellbound Season 1 left many questions unanswered; to counter them, makers will bring one more season of Hellbound.

Not only that, the upcoming season will also bring more thrillers and havoc in the life of society. We may also see some new characters in the second season of the Hellbound drama series.

Hellbound Season 2 Cast Members List

As Netflix succeeded in gathering positive responses for Hellbound Season 1, fans have also started looking for the cast members’ details. Undoubtedly, the makers have featured many talented casts for Hellbound Season 1.



Only one season has been released, and the official details for the upcoming season are yet to be announced. Here we have provided a complete list of cast members that will return for Hellbound Season 2.

Sung-Cheol as Jeong Jin-soo

Won Jin-ah as Song So-hyun

Park Jeong-min as Bae Young-Jae

Kim Hyun-Joo as Min Hye-jin

Kim Shin-rok as Park Jeong-ja

Kim Do-yoon as Lee Dong-Wook

Yang Ik-June as Jin Kyeong-hoon

Lee Re as Jin Hee-Jeong

Lee Dong-hee as Chairman Kim Jeong-chil

Kim Mi-soo as Deacon Young-in

Ryu Kyung-soo as Yoo Ji

Yang Dong-geun as the leader of Sodo

Kim Hyun as a Church member

Cho Dong-in

Moon Geun-young

Im Hyeong-guk as Gong Hyeong-joon

Hong Eui-Joon as a leader of Sodo

Lim Seong-Jae as a member of Sodo

Where To Watch Hellbound Season 2?

Hellbound is the complete package of action, thriller, and dark fantasy drama. The show makers have crafted this drama so that spectators can’t move their attention. Every scene and twist is essential to give chills to the spine, so fans are excited for Hellbound Season 2.

If you haven’t watched the first season of the Hellbound drama series, then head to Netflix. Here you will find all the episodes for the first installment of the Hellbound drama series. In addition, if and when there will be a second season, it will premiere on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Hellbound Season 2?

Predicting the exact number of episodes for any drama series is a challenging task. Fundamentally, the number of episodes for any drama series depends on various internal and external elements.

Still, if we look at the previous release, we will see that six episodes were aired for Hellbound Season 1. And similarly, the makers will release six episodes in the upcoming season.

Hellbound Season 2 Makers Team

Hellbound has all the potential to be released for further seasons. Yeon Sang-Ho initially wrote this South Korean dark-thriller drama. And later, the storyline was developed by famous screenwriter Choi Gyu-Seok.

In addition to that, Yeon Sang-Ho also served as the show’s director. Byun Seung-Min joined the executive production team, and Byun Bong-Sun worked on the cinematography of Hellbound Season 1.

Hellbound Season 2 Reviews

Yeon Sang-Ho’s one of the most thriller drama series, Hellbound, has received a good response from viewers and critics.

On the IMDb platform, Hellbound Season 1 has received an average of 6.6/10 ratings, and on other hand, Rotten Tomatoes has reported a 97% approval rating.

Hellbound Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Hellbound is a South Korean drama series that revolves around a dark fantasy and thriller storyline. The show is an adaptation of Yeon Sang-ho’s Hellbound. Later, the show was created and developed by Choi Gyu-Seok, and the first season of Hellbound was released on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

Right now, fans of this thriller drama series are eagerly waiting for the second season and wondering whether the show will release for a second run. So, for now, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for Hellbound Season 2. So fans have to wait a few months to watch Hellbound Season 2. According to some reports, Hellbound Season 2 might get released sometime in 2024.

FAQs

1 Does Hellbound Have Season 2?

As mentioned above, Hellbound Season 1 has received favorable reviews, and makers have confirmed that the show will return for the second season. So the fans have to wait a while till the final announcement.

2 Who Will Return For The Hellbound Season 2?

Yoo Ah-In has played the role of Jeong Jin-Soo, known as the cult leader of the New Truth Society. However, on March 2, 2023, the showrunners confirmed that Kim Sung-Cheol would replace Yoo Ah-In in Hellbound Season 2. In addition, Kim Shin-Rok, Yang Ik-June, and Lee Dong-Hee will play their respective roles in the upcoming season.

3 Is Hellbound Worth Watching?

The meaning of Hellbound is ‘Hell.’ The show featured various artists, and the screenwriting was done perfectly to entertain the audience. If you want to watch the Hellbound drama series, don’t wait a minute and stream it on Netflix.

Hellbound Season 2 Trailer Release

When writing this blog post, the showrunners have not released the official release date for Hellbound Season 2. Not only that, but the official teaser trailer is also unavailable for the same.

However, Netflix has announced something for the fans of the Hellbound series. If you need to learn about the show and its concept, click on the link above and get a brief idea about the show.

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are in the concussion section of this article. The wait is finally over for the fans eagerly awaiting the Hellbound Season 2 updates. The second season of the Hellbound drama series will be renewed within a year.

However, since the showrunners have not announced the official release date for Hellbound Season 2, we can’t mention the exact release date for Hellbound Season 2. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates. We will add all the newest information about Hellbound Season 2 once we get the official confirmation from the makers’ side.