Valerie Daniels Carter Biography, Net Worth, and Everything You Need to Know

Valerie Daniels Carter is a renowned American personality. She is an honorable owner of an American professional basketball team, Milwaukee Bucks.

Valerie Daniels Carter Personal Details Full Name Valerie Daniels Carter Nickname Valerie Father Name John Daniels Mother Name Kathryn Gender Female Date of Birth February 5, 1958 Age 65 years (in 2023) Birthplace Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Residence Home city, Milwaukee Spouse Jeffrey Carter Children Jeffrey Carter II. (Son) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education B.S. degree in business administration (1978)

M.B.A. degree from Cardinal Stritch College Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 88 Kg Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown

Her popularity is not only limited to the ownership of the NBA team but is also known for her remarkable contribution to various businesses.

This article will provide all the details about Valerie Daniels Carter. We have added her personal life and entrepreneurial journey.

However, before directly diving into the net worth and salary section, Let’s look at the brief introduction of the president and CEO of multi-state operations, Valerie Danilels Carter.

Who is Valerie Daniels Carter?

Valerie Daniels-Carter is popularly known as a successful African-American businesswoman. She was born in Milwaukee, United States, on February 5, 1958, to John Daniels and Kathryn.

Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Carter is recognized as a public speaker, life coach, and business mentor.

Today, Valerie is popularly known for her contribution to the V&J holdings and basketball team ownership. Her entrepreneurial knowledge and wisdom helped her achieve her life’s highest goals.

In her initial days, Valerie served as the Army recruiting office secretary. Moreover, she was offered to play professional basketball for the Milwaukee team.

Valerie Daniels Cater Personal Life

A few people may know that Valerie Carter remains a brilliant student in her college days. In 1978, She completed her studies for a B.S. degree in business administration, and later she went to Cardinal Stritch College, Milwaukee, and received her Master of Business Administration degree.

Moreover, she also received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letter from Cardinal Stritch University in 2008. Besides business life, Valerie is a social activist and philanthropist.

Valerie married Jeffrey Alan, and they have a son, Jeffery Carter II. Unfortunately, her husband passed away in an accident at his work. Valerie believes that Jeffery’s death gave her strength and void simultaneously. Currently, she lives in her home city, Milwaukee, United States.

Valerie Daniels Cater Entrepreneurial Journey

Valerie Daniels Carter’s professional career went through many struggles and obstacles. At the beginning of her career, she chooses to work as a retail and commercial lender at First Wisconsin National Bank instead of professional basketball.

Valerie Daniels Carter Professional Details Occupation Entrepreneur, Food Service Executive President & CEO of V&J Holdings. Business V&J Holdings Income Source Business Awards and Titles Legacy Award,

Recognized by Essence magazine,

Part of the 50 most Inspiring Women in Business. Also Known as Public speaker, Social activist, and Philanthropist Social Works Educational Complex’ for an orphanage in Kenya, Africa,

‘COGIC Medical Clinics in Bondo and Nairobi Kenya. Instagram Username @valeriedanielscarter Net Worth $10 million (in 2023)

After a couple of years, Valerie Daniels-Carter connects with the Green Bay Packers. After working in the company’s top management, she teamed up with Charles Harvey, Virgin Colbert, and Cory Nettles and formed Partners for Community Impact. Besides that, she also owns valuable stakes in the NBA team,’ The Milwaukee Bucks.’

This is the only starting phase of her entrepreneurial career. Valerie Daniels is also known as an ex-chairman of the American Automobile Association, president of the Milwaukee festival, and an integral part of the Minority Franchise Association of Burger King Corporation.

Valerie Daniels Cater Net Worth 2023

Valerie Daniels Carter’s strong personality and reputation as a successful businesswoman paved the way for success. She has been awarded for various activities and business performances.

With an annual salary of $400,000, Valerie has a net worth of over $10 million. She is the female basketball team owner of ‘Milwaukee Bucks.’

In the following section, we have added the previous years’ net worth of the president and CEO of a multi-brand operation and philanthropist, Valerie Daniels-Carter.

Years Net Worth 2023 $10 million 2022 $8.5 million 2021 $7.3 million 2020 $6 million 2019 $5 million

Valerie Daniels Cater, As A Philanthropist

Daniels Carter’s contribution to social work and philanthropic activities is not unknown. After being recognized as one of the most successful African-American personalities, she is known as a good public speaker, social worker, and philanthropist.

Valerie has remained the CFO of Auxiliaries in Ministries of the Church of God in Christ. She is also associated with the Firstar Bank, Auto Club Group, and the National Franchise Association of America.

Valerie Daniels Cater Awards and Achievements

Cater has been recognized by Essence magazine and was featured in the list of ‘50 most inspiring African-Americans in the United States. Three years ago, in 2020, Valerie was honored by the Black Enterprise Magazine for the Legacy Awards.

Her success and fortune are not limited to only awards and honorary titles; she also received Honorary Doctors of Humane Letters in 2008. Moreover, she was also included in the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame for the elite group of successful African-Amrican recipients.

Reminder: Bucks minority owner Valerie Daniels-Carter is one of just three Black female minority owners in the NBA 👏🏾🏆https://t.co/2xJpVRswOu — Andscape (@andscape) July 21, 2021

5 Lesser Known Facts About Valerie Daniels Cater

Below we have added some fascinating facts about Valerie Daniels Carter.

Valerie Daniels Carter is one of the most prominent life coaches and humanitarian personalities.

She built an ‘Educational Complex’ and ‘COGIC Medical Clinics.’ in Kenya.

Carter has inspired many women to start their businesses.

She has also mentored many young entrepreneurs and businessmen in building and expanding their businesses.

You will find many places and buildings named after her in her hometown. The ‘Mother Daniels Way,’ and ‘The Mother Kathryn Daniels Way.’

Final Words

After the above discussion, we can conclude this article by saying that Daniels Carter is among the most educated African-American business personalities. Her vast range of business experience, knowledge, and wisdom helped her achieve good fortune. As a food service executive, Valerie Daniels Carter expanded V&J Holdings’s portfolio and included country’s the best restaurant franchises like Auntie Anne’s, Pizza Hut, and Haagen-Dazs.

Valerie was honored with a diverse range of awards and titles. She was featured in one of the 50 Most Inspiring African Americans in the U.S. Moreover, she received the Legacy Awards and the women of The Black Enterprise 100.

So that’s all you need to know about one prominent American celebrity and successful businesswoman, Valerie Daniels-Carter. Above mentioned net worth and annual salary might fluctuate due to her business performance. Hopefully, you have enjoyed this article. Feel free to drop comments and valuable suggestions. When we get further details about Valerie Daniels Carter, we will add them here.