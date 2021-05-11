You Season 3: Rumors about the Release date

The most popular and fantastic tv shows on the Netflix ott platform are going to release the new season that named, is You?

The director of the series named You have prepared the new season of the series You, and that is season 3. The director has not published the release date of season 3.

You Season 3 Release Date

However, some rumors and some reports about season 3 of the series “You” are told that the series will be released in the month of December 2021.

According to the report, season 3 will be released in early 2021. due to the covid-19 cases in the nation, the director has to delay the release date of the series. The people have to wait for more to watch the next season of the series You.

Due to the pandemic situation, many directors and other people have to delay their preplanned program.

If we talk about the series, then the series named You is the most psychological and thriller series.

The makers have given their video, audio, and digital rights of the series to the Netflix OTT platform. So that the series will release on the Netflix platform only.

However, the director of You has made the first 2 seasons of the series. The last part of the series that is season 2, has given the audience a very interesting and most awful story at the ending of the season.

So all fans of the series are waiting for the next season to reveal the truth about the suspense that is made in season 2.

You Season 3 Story

Season 2 of the series makes a huge fan base, and the number of viewers of season 2 is very much high.

However, due to the great making of season 2 and fans are expecting more and more about season 3 from the makers.

The fans are expecting that the makers will give more thriller and suspense drama in season 3.

The people are hoping for the best in the next season. If we talk about the release date of season 3, then you may have hard many rumors and other news about the release date that it should be in the earlier of the year 2021.

Due to the covid wave in the world, the makers have to delay the release date of the series.

Now the fans and the audience of the series can expect season 3 of the series named You at the ending of this year that means December 2021.

Till now, if you have not watched the first two season of the series named You, then you can watch both the season on Netflix. You can take the Netflix subscription, and then you can watch the series You.