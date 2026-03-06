Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

The Devil’s Hour Season 3 Release Date: Plot Twists, Cast Reveals & Major News

The Devil’s Hour is an American drama-thriller television series. It includes thriller, mystery, action, and supernatural. Tom Moran created the Amazon Prime Video series The Devil’s Hour.

The series The Devil’s Hour was recently renewed for a third season. The third season was announced alongside the second. ITom Moran wrote it. The series The Devil’s Hour follows the life of Lucy Chambers, a social worker. She deals with family as well as relationship woes. Let’s move to the plot of the third season of the series The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour Season 3 Plot:

In the series The Devil’s Hour, we saw that Gideon Shepherd is a fugitive serial killer whom DI Chambers and her partner, DS Dhillon, investigate. Later, Lucy and Isaac begin an exciting new phase in their relationship, but their brief tranquility is interrupted when the authorities reopen an investigation that could reveal her double life.

On the other side, in an attempt to prevent an abomination, Lucy and Gideon identify a suspect. Lucy risks the chance to validate her suspicions, leading to a decision from which she will never be able to turn back.

As the awful time frame approaches and concealed truths are pushed into the open, Lucy frantically tries to hide her tracks.

At the end, Lucy must face the truth of her circumstances and make an unfeasible decision. Boyd’s quest for the truth puts her to the test, and Dhillon has a revelation that has disastrous consequences. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of The Devil’s Hour Season 2 to continue in Season 3, as the second season left off with a cliffhanger. The third season may include more thriller and drama. Let’s see what happens next.

Joe Randall-Cutler and Mark Trend edited the series The Devil’s Hour. Each episode’s runtime ranges between 57 and 70 minutes. It was executively produced by Sue Vertue, Steven Moffat, and Tom Moran.

We expect that the cast of the first season of the series The Devil’s Hour will be the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series The Devil’s Hour, Season 2.

The Devil’s Hour Season 3 Cast:

In the series The Devil’s Hour, Jessica Raine played Lucy Chambers, Peter Capaldi played Gideon Shepherd, Nikesh Patel played Ravi Dhillon, Alex Ferns played Nick Holness, Meera Syal played Ruby Bennett, Barbara Marten played Sylvia Chambers, Phil Dunster played Mike Stevens, Benjamin Chivers played Isaac Stevens, Saffron Hocking played Sam Boyd, Thomas Dominique played Lee Warren, and Rhiannon Harper Rafferty played Debbie Warren.

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date for The Devil’s Hour Season 3 has not been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in late 2026. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of The Devil’s Hour aired on Amazon Prime Video on 28th October 2022, and the second one on 18th October 2024.

The first season of The Devil’s Hour consists of six episodes: 3.33, The Velveteen Rabbit, Tchaikovsky, After the Storm, The Half of Ourselves We Have Lost, and Amor Fati.

The second season of The Devil’s Hour contains five episodes titled DI Chambers, Red Lines, Something Beginning With D, Far Away, and Birth of a Tragedy.

The series The Devil’s Hour was produced under Hartswood Films and Amazon Studios. The Amazon Prime Video series The Devil’s Hour was directed and written by Johnny Allan, Tom Moran, and Shaun James Grant.

As we get any updates about the release date of The Devil’s Hour Season 3, we will mention it here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Devil’s Hour, Season 3.

The Devil’s Hour Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer for The Devil’s Hour Season 3 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Devil’s Hour. Amazon Prime Video released it on 1st October 2024.

If we get any updates or news about the third-season trailer for The Devil’s Hour, we will mention them here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour Critical Reception:

The first season of The Devil’s Hour has received positive reviews from audiences. We expect the third season of The Devil’s Hour to receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The Devil’s Hour has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 95%.

If you become a fan of the Amazon Prime Video series The Devil’s Hour, there are many similar TV series that are available, such as Chloe, The Outsider, The Rig, Wilderness, Harlen Coben’s Shelter, The Third Day, Homecoming,

The Veil, No Escape, The Darkness, The Sinner, Five Days, Deadloch, etc.

If we get any other updates about the third season of The Devil’s Hour, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.