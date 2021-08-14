ETV Telugu Serials Schedule – Telugu Serials Today

ETV Telugu Serials Schedule – Telugu Live Serials Today

Here in this article, we have mentioned the schedule of ETV Telugu serials. ETV Network is based in Hyderabad, and it is a combination of Telugu news and serials.

It is an entertainment television channel in India. The channel ETV Telugu was launched on 27th August 1995.

If you want to watch all tv shows live on ETV Telugu, you can check out the official website of ETV Network, or you can have a connection for that.

You can also use Airtel X Stream. There, you can watch all ETV Telugu live. Today, Sadguru Sai Serial is aired twice, one at 12:30 PM and the second at 6:00 PM.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Let’s see the schedule of ETV Telugu live today, on 14th August 2021.

ETV Telugu Live Schedule on 14th August 2021:

Find the complete schedule of ETV Telugu live schedule on 14th August 2021 below.

Eenadu Saragalu – 12:00 AM Jeevana Jyothi – 05:00 AM Bhakti Geetalu – 05:30 AM Aradhana – 05:45 AM Annadata – 06:30 AM ETV News – 07:00 AM Srirama Karnamrutham – 07:30 AM Subhamastu – 08:00 AM Chala Bagundi – 09:00 AM Telugu Ruchi – 12:00 PM Sadguru Sai – 12:30 PM Run – 01:00 PM Gowramma – 01:30 PM Abhishekam – 02:00 PM Attarinki Daredi – 02:30 PM Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu – 03:00 PM Srimanthudu – 03:30 PM Bommarillu – 04:00 PM ETV News – 04:30 PM Padutha Theeyaga Aanati Apurupaalu – 04:40 PM Alitho Saradaga – 05:20 PM Sadguru Sai – 06:00 PM Shatamanam Bhavati – 06:30 PM Ravoyi Chandamama – 07:00 PM Manasu Mamata – 07:30 PM Yamaleela – 08:00 PM Na Peru Meenakshi – 08:30 PM ETV News – 09:00 PM Cash – 09:30 PM Attarintiki Daredi – 11:00 PM

If we get any other update about it, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

ETV Telugu is one of the popular channels of the ETV Network. Four more ETV channels were launched in November 2015. All the serials of ETV Telugu are available in the Telugu language. ETV Telugu is famous among the Telugu audience.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.