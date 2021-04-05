The Underground Railroad Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

The Underground Railroad is an American historical fiction series set in the mid-1800s. It is based on a fiction novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. Barry Jenkins directed it. The Underground Railroad was a network of safe and secure houses. It also includes the secret routes.

This network was made in the United States. African-Americans used it to escape and go to the free states and Canada.

The actual railroad was containing tracks and tunnels that were created by engineers. Around 1000 people per year escaped with the help of The Underground Railroad. Guides of the railroad were known as conductors, and the hidden places were known as stations.

The main cast of the series The Underground Railroad includes Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall, Chase W. Dillon as Horner, Aaron Pierre as Caesar, and Joel Edgerton as Ridgeway.

The recurring cast of the limited series The Underground Railroad includes Justice Leak as James Randall, Damon Herriman as Martin, William Jackson Harper as Royal, Amber Gray as Gloria Valentine, Jim Klock as Tom Hardman, Lily Rabe as Ethel Wells, Lucius Baston as Prideful, Fred Hechinger as Young Ridgeway, and Owen Harn as Chandler.

It also includes Bri Collins as Olivia, Will Poulter, Peter Mullan, Sheila Atim, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, and Marcus “MJ” Gladney Jr.

There is no official announcement about the number of episodes in the limited series The Underground Railroad. The shooting of the series was started in August 2019 and was completed on 22nd September 2020.

Nicholas Britell was the composer in the series The Underground Railroad. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner were the executive producers of the series The Underground Railroad.

James Laxton completed the cinematography, and the series The Underground Railroad was made under Plan B Entertainment and Pastel Productions.

The American Historical fiction limited series The Underground Railroad will be released on 14th May 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the series The Underground Railroad is not released yet. If we get any update regarding the series The Underground Railroad, we will update it here.

Let’s watch the teaser of the upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad.

