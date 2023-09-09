The Family Business Season 5 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

The Family Business is one of the American Crime drama series initially based on a book of the same name created by Carl Weber. The first season of The Family Business was released on 13th November 2018, and from that till season 4 of the series, it has been a constant success.

And, after the release of The Family Business Season 4 on the 1st of September, 2022, with the ten amazing episodes. Everyone is excitedly waiting to learn all the latest information about The Family Business Season 5.

So, this article will talk about all the essential information about The Family Business Season 5, including its release date, storyline, cast members, etc.

Now, let us start discussing The Family Business Season 5 by knowing the IMDb ratings of The Family Business series, which is 6.5 out of 10.

The Family Business Season 5 Release Date:

The first season of The Family Business was released on 13th November 20198 with eight amazing episodes. From that time until season 4, released on 1 September 2022, the series has constantly earned many positive responses from its fans.

And, after season 4, everyone is excitedly waiting to know about The Family Business season 5. But the thing is, at the present moment, we do not have any renewal updates for season 5.

Still, if there will be season 5 of The Family Business, then the potential release date of The Family Business Season 5 might be by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

The Family Business Series Storyline Overview:

The Family Business is one of the American Crime drama series initially based on a book of the same name created by Carl Weber. The series is about the Duncans family, who have started their family business as a car dealer in New York.

Now, at the end of The Family Business Season 4, we have seen that Duncan’s family is suffering from a very challenging situation after the death of LC Duncan. Now, the complete responsibility of Duncan’s family business is taken over by his son Orlando, who works hard to manage the business.

But as the series progresses, we see that the other siblings, who, too, are working in the same firm, have their methods to work, which are sometimes unable to match that of the Orlando’s.

The Family Business Season 5 Expected Storyline:

So, just like you guys, we are too excited to learn everything about The Family Business Season 5. However, the happening of The Family Business Season 5 still needs to be confirmed.

But based on The Family Business Season 4, one thing is straightforward. If there is Season 5, it will include a family fighting for power, and mainly to hide all the illegal activities.

Thus, now we all have to wait for the final confirmation of the happening of The Family Business Season 5 from the side of their viewers.

The Family Business Season 5 Cast Members:

We all know that the audiences always show more interest in learning about the list of cast members, as they were highly demanding to watch the same faces they have seen from the last few seasons and have already found a connection with that particular role.

The show makers of The Family Business take care of that thing ideally, as in this series, the makers have kept the cast the same, which is a plus point as to why the audiences love to watch the series.

Also, fans spread much love and support to every character performing for The Family Business series. And, now, if we talk about the list of cast members in its yet-not-decided season, then here we are sharing with you all the expected cast members’ list, with the hope that if there will be season 5 of The Family Business, then it will have all the below-mentioned members in it.

Ernie Hudson as L.C. Duncan

Valerie Pettiford as Charlotte Duncan

Yadi Rivera as Consuela Zuniga

Javicia Leslie as Paris Duncan

Darrin Henson as Orlando Duncan

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. as Harris Grant

Armand Assante as Sal Dash

Carlos Sotelo as Miguel Zuniga

Emilio KJ Smith as Sasha Duncan

Sean Ringgold as Junior Duncan

Tami Roman as London Duncan-Grant

Clifton Powell as Uncle Lou Duncan

Arrington Foster as Rio Duncan

Rivera as Alejandro Zuniga

Dylan Weber as Nevada Duncan

Stan Shaw as Larry Duncan

Kimberly Patterson as Ruby

Michael Jai White as Vegas Duncan

Denise Boutte as Raven Bonclair

Sheila E. as Maude

Erica Joy as Holly

Apart from this list, there is also a possibility that the makers may add a few new members, too, and the series also has a few guest members, like Brely Evans, Anthony Montgomery, Treach, Christian Keyes, etc.

The Family Business Season 5 List of Episodes:

As we previously discussed, at the present moment, we have yet to get any new updates about The Family Business Season 5; therefore, it is difficult for us to guess the exact number of episodes. But, based on seasons 1 to 4, we have seen that the series has a maximum of 12 episodes and a minimum of eight episodes, so if there is season 5, it will also have 8 to 12 episodes.

Yet, until any confirmed news, we are still determining the same. But here, the list we mentioned below is about the episode list of The Family Business Season 4; we have shared the episode guide so that the viewers can easily find their favorite episode from the list directly.

Episode 01: “Crazy As Duncans”

Episode 01: “Everybody Wants Harris”

Episode 01: “Family visit”

Episode 01: “Trigger Happy!”

Episode 01: “Dead Silence”

Episode 01: “Home Coming”

Episode 01: “Vengeance Is Mine”

Episode 01: “The Return”

Episode 01: “Seeing Things”

Episode 01: “Rise or Fall”

The Family Business Season 5 Makers Team:

The Family Business is one of the American Crime drama series initially based on a book of the same name created by Carl Weber. Also, the series has a very talented team of starring members, including Valarie Pettiford, Ernie Hudson, Javicia Leslie, Darrin Henson, Miguel A. Nunez Jr., KJ Smith, Brely Evans, Ben Stephens, and many others.

Connie Orlando, Nikaya D. Brown, Carl Weber, Maureen Guthman, Larisa Bates, Abe Brown, Sean Ringgold, and others executively produced the Family Business series. The series was produced under two production companies, Urban Books Media and Tri Destined Studios.

Apart from the names mentioned above, many other members, like the editors, cinematographers, etc., still work hard to make the series successful.

Where to Watch The Family Business Season 5?

The official streaming platform to watch every episode of The Family Business is BET and BET+.

Besides this platform, the viewers can also watch the series from the Netflix streaming platform.

The Family Business Season 5 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, we all know that at the present moment, we do not have any latest information about The Family Business Season 5. Therefore, we do not have any new teaser or trailer video.

But not to worry, guys, as here we are sharing with you the trailer of The Family Business Season 4, with the hope that you all will enjoy watching the same after a long break.

Final Words:

The Family Business is one of the American Crime drama series initially based on a book of the same name created by Carl Weber. After season 4 of The Family Business series, fans are now super excited to watch The Family Business another season. But as we said in this article, the show makers still need to open up something about The Family Business Season 5.

But by seeing the viewer’s excitement, here in this article, we have discussed all the information related to the series season 5, including its release date, plotlines, cast, trailer, etc.

Now, we wait for the final announcement from the side of their production team, and yes, guys, stay connected with our website to learn all the latest updates about every upcoming season and series.