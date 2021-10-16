The Chi Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Chi is an American drama tv series. The series The Chi has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series The Chi.

The Chi Season 5:

The Chi is a coming-of-age drama series. The series The Chi follows the story of a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but alos bonded by the requirement for connnection as well as redemtion.

Lena Waithe created the series The Chi. The series The Chi stars Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Jacob Latimore.

The series The Chi was renewed by Showtime for the fifth season. The fifth season of the series The Chi was confirmed after the conclusion of the fourth season of the series The Chi in August 2021.

The legnth of each episode of the series The Chi ranges from 46 to 58 minutes. The series The Chi was made under Elwood Reid Inc., Hillman Grad Productions, Freedom Road Productions, Verse Productions, Kapital Entertainment, Touchstone Television, 20th Television, and Showtime Networks.

The first season of the series The Chi includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Alee, Ghosts, Quaking Grass, Today Was a Good Day, Penetrate a Fraud, The Whistle, Wallets, Namaste Muthafucka, and Ease on Down the Road.

The second season of the series The Chi includes a total of ten episodes titled Eruptions, Every Day I’m Hustlin, Past Due, Showdown, Feeling the Heat, A Leg Up, A Blind Eye, Lean Into It, Guilt – Viral Videos – and Ass Whuppings, and The Scorpion and the Frog.

The third season of the series The Chi includes a total of ten episodes titled Foe ‘Nem, Brewfurd, Buss Down, Gangway, Terror Town, Woo Woo Woo, A Stain, Frunchroom, Lackin, and A Couple – Two – Three.

The fourth season of the series The Chi includes a total of ten episodes titled Soul Food, Cooley High, Native Son, The Girl From Chicago, The Spook Who Sat By The Door, Candyman, Black Messiah, Love Jones, Southside With You, and A Raisin in the Sun.

We expect that the fifth season of the series The Chi will also include a total of ten episodes. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series The Chi, we will update it here.

The series The Chi has received Black Reel Award. It was nominated for NAACP Image Awards. The series The Chi was directed by Jet Wilkinson, Gandja Monteiro, Darren Grant, Tanya Hamilton, David Rodriguez, Justin Tipping, Rebecca Rodriguez, Nancy C. Mejia, Samir Rehem, Roxann Dawson, Rick Famuyiwa, Zetna Fuentes, etc.

What We Have Seen in The Chi Season 4?

The series The Chi Season 4 has received a great response from the audience. At the end of the fourth season of the series The Chi, we have seen that Tiff and Emmett try to explore new things as a couple.

Trig attempts to counsel Jamal at the time when he reaches his breaking point. After that, Imani takes care of the trap house of good.

Kevin goes to the West Side with a new friend. Papa talks with Jake and teaches him about how to woo his lady. Later, Dre and Nina throw Kiesha an impromptu party.

After that, Papa and Kevin pull out all the stops in order to get their woman back. Emmett treats Tiff to a night on the town. Later, Christian and Kiesha get to know each other better.

On the other side, Darnell and Emmett spend quality time with Jada. Jake and Jemma attend the spring formal.

Tensions between Marcus and Douda rise. Kevin makes his move on Lynae. After that, Trig gets caught up in a mess he did not create.

Emmett tells Tiff to decide. Imani, as well as Shaad, receives a clean slate. Later, Jake comes clean to Jemma. Trig gives Douda an ultimatum.

Later, Tracy throws a celebratory block party. In the end, Dre and Nina tried to put their issues aside in order to help someone in need. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s talk about the cast of the fifth season of the series The Chi.

The Chi Season 5 Cast:

See the cast of the series The Chi Season 5 below.

Jason Mitchell as Brandon Johnson Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Ronnie Davis Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington Alex Hibbert as Kevin Williams Tiffany Boone as Jerrika Little Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington Armando Riesco as Detective Cruz Rolando Boyce as Darnell Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg Taylor Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley – Papa – Jackson Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams Luke James as Victor – Trig – Taylor Curtiss Cook as Otis – Douda – Perry Lucien Cambric as Jason Roxboro Jahking Guillory as Charles Frederick – Coogie – Johnson Brian King as Detective Wallace Sonja Sohn as Laverne Johnson LaDonna Tittle as Ethel Davis Miriam A. Hyman as Dre Jasmine Davis as Imani La La Anthony as Dominque – Dom – Morris Judae’a Brown as Jemma Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry Lena Waithe as Camille Hallaway Lil Rel Howery as Zeke Remnick Tabitha Brown as Octavia Jason Weaver as Rashaad – Shaad – Marshall Vic Mensa as Jamal Da Brat as LaPortia

Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series The Chi.

The Chi Season 5 Release Date:

The release date of the series The Chi is not announced yet. It seems that the fifth season of the series The Chi will be released somewhere in 2022.

This is our go-to gif from this season 😂 Drop your favorite gif from Season 4 👇🏾 #TheChi pic.twitter.com/SRwI6unaIL — The Chi on Showtime (@SHOTheChi) August 6, 2021

The fifth season of the series The Chi will be released on Showtime. If we get any update about the release date of the fifth season of the series The Chi, we will add it here.

The first season of the series The Chi was aired from 7th January 2018 to 18th March 2018. The second season of the series The Chi was aired from 7th April 2019 to 16th June 2019.

The third season of the series The Chi was aired from 21st June 2020 to 23rd August 2020. The fourth season of the series The Chi was aired from 23rd May 2021 to 1st August 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series The Chi.

The Chi Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series The Chi Season 5 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon arrive. Let’s watch the teaser of the fourth season of the series The Chi. It was released by The Chi on Showtime on 15th May 2020.

