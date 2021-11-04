The Flash: Armageddon Part 1’s Synopsis Teases Old Friends and New Threat

Recently, The CW has released the official synopsis for the starter of the eighth season of the series The Flash: Armageddon, as well as its Armageddon plot.

The showrunner Eric Wallace said that some truly epic moments and also promises that the five-episode Armageddon story arc will be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. The official synopsis of The Flash: Armageddon is as below.

At the time when a powerful alien threat comes on Earth under strange circumstances, Iris, Barry, as well as the remaining Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle in order to save the world.

But with the time running out as well as the fate of humanity at stake, Flash, as well as his partners, will require to enlist the help of a few old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode, and that was written by Eric Wallace. The Flash: Armageddon is an American superhero tv series.

The series The Flash: Armageddon was developed by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg. The series The Flash: Armageddon is a spin-off from Arrow, existing in the same fictional universe known as Arrowverse.

The cast members of the series The Flash: Armageddon include Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Rick Cosnett, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin, Keiynan Lonsdale, etc.

The series The Flash: Armageddon follows the story of Barry Allen. Barry is a forensic investigator in Central City, and he gets hit by lightning on the night of the inauguration of the particle accelerator.

After a long time, he wakes up from a coma and, after that, finds that he has super speed. He becomes The Flash as well as fights crime in Central City. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the series The Flash: Armageddon, we will add it here.

