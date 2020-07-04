The best Xbox One games for 2020

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market today, and my personal favorite when it comes to cross-platform gaming. Yes the Xbox Series X It’s slated to hit the market in late 2020, but that doesn’t help if you’re currently homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic

. And, if you invest in any of these games, they will also be compatible with that console.



In conclusion, if you have a 4K TV that you want to show off, you can do much worse with the current Xbox One (if you find one in stock). With that in mind, here are some of our favorite titles for the Xbox One platform.

Before you go buy someHowever, consider the following:

We’ve included links to the digital version of each game in the Xbox online store, if you don’t want the disk version (sold at retailers linked by the red buttons).

Apex Legends and the basic version of Destiny 2 They are for free play (for Xbox Live subscribers), just use that digital link to download them.

In addition to those free perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2, Ori and the Blind Forest, Monster Hunger World, Gears 5, Halo 5, Metal Gear Solid V, The Witcher III, What Remains of Edith Finch and Rocket League at no extra cost. (You should know that many of those titles will likely come out of the Game Pass system rotation in the future.)

Some titles, like Inside, Cuphead and The Witness they are digital. If you buy them from a retailer, you will only receive a download code.

Now yes, to the important thing, which are the games.

id Software/Bethesda See the digital version in Microsoft Doom Eternal It is the maximum. It’s very much in tune with the Doom reboot that launched in 2016, but that’s a good thing. We believe it is more metal than ever. Pretty cool stuff like all new methods of maneuvering through the game’s very violent universe was added. Perhaps the best Xbox One game so far in 2020. Check out the review on GameSpot.

Activision See the digital version in Microsoft Putting aside the endless online discourse about how difficult it is, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is another masterpiece of the creator of Dark Souls, From Software. Sekiro shares some of the DNA he made for Dark Souls so attractive, but it’s a whole new beast, even more different from the series Souls than Bloodborne. It requires learning a whole new set of skills, but it’s worth the initial pain. An early contender for Game of the Year. See Gamespot for the review.

Rockstar Games See the digital version in Microsoft Of course, it’s been a while since Rockstar released a video game, but Red Dead Redemption 2 It has been worth the wait. This is a video game with too much detail. Get off the slow start and venture into one of the best video games in history.

Mobius Digital See the digital version in Microsoft Also an early contender for Game of the Year, Outer Wilds it’s just wonderful. A strange science fiction mystery to reveal, Outer Wilds it unfolds in a solar system that is simultaneously small, but also tremendous in its ambition and execution.

See the digital version in Microsoft Cuphead is one of the most visually stunning video games ever created. It is known for being extremely difficult, but like most games that are too difficult, it is also very rewarding. Play it!

Activision Destiny 2: Forsaken: See digital version in Microsoft

Destiny 2 standard: See digital version in Microsoft Remember when nobody was excited about Destiny 2 anymore? That has changed with the expansion Forsaken, which has restored much of the excitement among Destiny fans. Even if you left Destiny 2 shortly after launch, there are so many fixes in Forsaken, that your return would be justified. READ Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne In Coma, On Ventilator Because Of Coronavirus

Respawn Entertainment See the digital version in Microsoft Apex Legends It is the game that nobody saw coming. In 2018, Fortnite it literally ruled our cultural universe, but now its position at the top of the Battle Royale genre is challenged by Apex Legends -That’s right. Designed by the core team responsible for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and more recently the excellent series Titanfall, Apex Legends it feels very every minute.

Screenshot by CNET See the digital version in Microsoft With a huge range, with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey You will need a little space to breathe. Initial credits begin after five hours. But once the game begins, it really begins. This is what a game made by hundreds of people looks like. Gorgeous, impressive, polished.

See the digital version in Microsoft There is a cycle with Resident Evil. He does something risky and groundbreaking (see Resident Evil 1 or Resident Evil 4) and then builds on that achievement for a couple of sequels before acting together again. Fortunately, Resident Evil 7 seems to be one of those games where the series really steps forward. It is the first relevant and essential Resident Evil game in over a decade. It is very good indeed.

See the digital version in Microsoft Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in the series of Monster World and it is wonderful. Best of all, it is relatively accessible to new audiences. It’s a great starting point: Previous games in the series have been on Wii or portable consoles. This is the first time in a long time that Monster Hunter appears on a state-of-the-art console and Monster Hunter: World make the most of that technological advantage.

Celeste See the digital version in Microsoft It is a brutal platform game in the style of Super Meat Boy, but innovates in several interesting ways. It messes with your expectation of what a jump looks like in a video game. It is also incredibly tight in terms of design, and features one of the most delicately balanced learning curves. Extremely good things.

NetherRealm Studios See the digital version in Microsoft Mortal Kombat He is still alive and, several could say that he is better than ever. Ever, Mortal Kombat he was a skillful ultraviolent competitor of the sublime Street Fighter II. It is now a spectacular fighting game in its own right, with its own set of strengths. And this is the best game of Mortal Kombat To the date.

Lee: Xbox Family Settings, an app to control the console from the phone

See the digital version in Microsoft There is much less enthusiasm around the series Gears of War currently which is a shame because Gears 5 really come back in shape. One of the best big budget AAA games of 2019.

See the digital version in Microsoft Inside is brutal, attractive and has such a strange ending that you will never forget it. Play it. (It is important to note that the retail version comes packaged with Limbo, another excellent – albeit short – game).

343 Industries See the digital version in Microsoft Halo may never regain the popularity and cultural relevance it once had, but that doesn’t mean Halo 5: Guardians is a bad game. It is not. It is very good indeed. Particularly if you have a 4K TV and an Xbox One X.

2K Games See the digital version in Microsoft This is perhaps the type of game you prefer to play on a PC, but if that is not an option you can do it on your Xbox One. XCOM 2 is the best in turn-based tactics that you will find. READ CFTC Holds A Meeting to Learn All About Stablecoins

See the digital version in Microsoft Just when you thought you had seen everything a first-person shooter game has to offer, Titanfall 2 arrives to reinvent the genre. From creators of Call of Duty A shooter arrives that goes beyond what you thought was possible. Shooting at things will never be like before.

See the digital version in Microsoft You might well say that Metal Gear Solid V is one of the best open world games ever made. It is certainly one of the most malleable universes ever created, and one of the best responsive. Marked by internal conflicts between Konami and the game’s creator, Hideo Kojima, the ending is extremely messy, but there are 40 hours of wonder before you get there. Safety pin.

Microsoft See the digital version in Microsoft Power It was awarded the racing crown a long time ago and has remained at the top ever since. Forza Horizon 3 is our favorite — it doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it’s still a very rewarding simulation.

Lee: Microsoft reveals the first games optimized for Xbox Series X

505 Games See the digital version in Microsoft This is a wild, spectacular (and completely bizarre) video game. Control is one of the most ambitious and interesting games of the year. The fans of X-Files (and perhaps those of Twin Peaks) they are going to enjoy it.

id Software/Bethesda See the digital version in Microsoft Doom is back. Tired of shooting bad guys from far away positions? You can still enjoy this gore game where you see the guts of demons flying everywhere.

See the digital version in Microsoft You can not play Bloodborne on the Xbox One, but Dark Souls 3 is the best alternative. In Software not yet a bad game has been made and in the pantheon of the genre “Souls”, Dark Souls 3 it is quite high. That means it lives up to the best of an already exceptional group. Souls games are not for everyone, but you must try Dark Souls 3.

The Witness See the digital version in Microsoft From the creator of Braid comes a video game like no other you’ve ever played. The Witness is like the Super Metroid of puzzles. It is a universe waiting for you to open it, only you do not need powers to proceed, you need to empower your brain. That sounds boring but it is not. It’s a fascinating design exercise and one of the most quirky video games you’ve ever played.

Blizzard Entertainment See the digital version in Microsoft Overwatch may be in the process of being massacred by Fortnite and PUBG in terms of overall appeal, but still captivates the audience. In large part because Blizzard literally has no idea how to make a game that is not alluring in all aspects. If you liked Team Fortress long time ago, you will like this.

Gamespot See the digital version in Microsoft A unique story focused on the game that will captivate the interest of those who enjoyed it Gone Home The Dear Esther. Like those games, What Remains of Edith Finch is narrative focused, short but engaging. Best of all, you can finish the game in one sitting.

Capcom See the digital version in Microsoft Maybe the best remake of a game in history. Evokes the spirit of the original Resident Evil 2 but it doesn’t feel old. It works like nostalgia and also perfect for the first time.

