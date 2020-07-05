The best gaming router of 2020

If you experience delays during your video game sessions, your internet connection may be to blame. If this is the case, then you should consider buying a wireless router.

Sometimes the solution to latency is to simply move the router around. But if you have tried everything and you are still experiencing delays, maybe it is time to buy a new router to gaming.

Read more: Five things you should know before buying a new router in 2020

Tyler Lizenby/CNET After months of testing, the Asus RT-AC86U it is the best gaming router. Priced at $ 190, this dual-band router with a 1.8 GHz dual-core processor is the best for its price by offering excellent performance and features.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET He TP-Link AX6000 It is not technically a gaming router, but it is the fastest we have tested. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, this router passed all of our latency tests.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you are looking for a router with functions and design focused on gaming, and you are also interested in connecting from several points, consider the Amplifi HD Gamer’s Edition from Ubiquiti. It doesn’t take up much space and has an attractive design, a touchscreen in the front and LED lights around the base.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET He D-Link DIR-867 It is the cheapest router I tested for this list. It performs very well at fast average speeds in the 2.4 GHz band. It costs $ 120.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 scored very well in download speed, latency, and range. It offers an excellent suite of gaming features, such as a customizable Quality of Service engine. READ Next BoE Governor: ‘Be Prepared to Lose All Your Money’ with Bitcoin

More gaming technology and routers

With the collaboration of Suan Pineda.