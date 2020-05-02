NEWS

The best CF songs of Kpop Groups

May 2, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Idols launch CF songs by collaborating with some manufacturers. These CF songs are high quality sufficient to be an album tune! Listed here are some of these songs:

Ladies’ Technology “Chocolate Love” (LG CF)

2NE1 “Be Mine” (INTEL CF)

Ladies Technology (SNSD) & 2PM “Cabi Tune” (Caribbean Bay CF)

YOUNIQUE UNIT “MAXSTEP” (Hyundai Motor CF)

AKMU “Bingsu” (Paris Baguette CF)

IOI “Champs Elysees? Naw fam. Eclaire” (Petitzel Eclair CF)

Beenzino “Bee Sturdy” (Kolon Sport CF)

Mamamoo “Woo Hoo” (LG)

SUPER JUNIOR & Ladies’ Technology “Seoul” (SEOUL CF)

2PM “My Coloration” (Samsung CF)

J.Y. Park, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Suzy “Basic” (Reebok CF)

B1A4 & GOT7 &CLC “Household” (SMART CF)

Apink, B.A.P – Mini (Skoolooks CF)

NCT 127 “Style The Feeling” (Coca Cola CF)

BTS “You are so Lovely” (LOTTE DUTY FREE CF)

BLACKPINK “Empowers You” (KBank CF)

2NE1 “Do not Cease The Music” (Yamaha ‘Fiore’ CF)

Taeyang “So Good” (LEXUS LC CF)

ZICO X DANIEL “Refresh” (Pepsi CF)

Cheena Khanna

