Finding a good deal on a gaming laptop is no easy feat, as there is a growing demand for cheap laptops to work from home. However, these laptops do exist and are available, you just have to search well and when you find it, act quickly. You can also consider reconditioned or open-box models from merchants like Best Buy, Micro Center, and Woot, among others.

Older laptops with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs are still hanging around on the market, but the deals aren’t as good as before. Laptops with the entry-level GTX 1050 Ti card usually start at $ 700. This chip provides enough graphics performance to play the newest and most demanding video games in a medium or low configuration. If you plan to invest between $ 800 and $ 1,000, you can get a laptop with the newer GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti chip or one with a slightly older high-end Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 card for a great gaming experience.

Here are our recommendations for the best budget gaming laptops. They have been selected through our analyzes and tests.

There are three different models – the G3, G5 and G7 – available in 15 and 17 inches. These computers are cheaper with the Alienware division but are capable of playing the latest AAA titles.

The Legion Y545 starts at $ 950, but depending on Lenovo’s offerings, the price may drop to $ 800 for a mid-spec configuration.

The 17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 brings something extra to entry-level gaming laptops in addition to a larger screen.

HP’s Pavillion Gaming has a bright green keyboard that tells you it’s not just any laptop. In addition, inside it has a good mix of components ideal for gaming and for work. READ Hospitals Still Being Attacked Despite Big Fall in Ransomware

Although the G5 is our favorite choice, the G3 is available with many of the same components, such as CPU and graphics chip, at a lower price.

More subtle gaming laptops

Not everyone who wants to play video games on their laptops wants a laptop with red accents or keyboards that light up. There are laptops with a sober appearance but inside they have low-end GTX graphics cards or Nvidia’s MX series GPUs.

Framing rates are not fast for pleasant gaming sessions with great detail adjustments, especially in new and demanding games. But in our tests, older games like Bioshock Infinite could be played well, as well as Overwatch and Fortnite. Here are some of our favorites.

The Aspire 7 is a great option if you are looking for a laptop to work that can also entertain you with gaming. It has an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card and a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, plus a 15.6-inch full HD display and a range of ports. All for $ 800.

While the other models on this list have screens larger than 15 inches and weigh around 5 pounds, the ZenBook 13 is ultraportable with a 13.3-inch panel.

Tips for buying a cheap gaming laptop

To get the best video game experience on a budget laptop, you have to make sure you get the most graphics power you can get for your money. If you’re on a tight budget, go for a laptop with an older Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti card or a newer 1650 card. If you can spend a little more, about $ 1,000, you should buy a laptop with older Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of memory or with a newer 1660 Ti card.

Other characteristics that you should take into account: