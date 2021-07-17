The 100 Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The 100 is an American television series. The series The 100 got a very positive response from the audience, and it is one of the famous television series on The CW.

Seven seasons of the series The 100 are already released. The series The 100 is not yet renewed for the eighth season.

The series The 100 was concluded with its seventh season. But as the series The 100 has received a great response from the audience, maybe the creators of the series The 100 will renew the series for the eighth season.

The series The 100 includes action, drama, science fiction, dystopian, and post-apocalyptic. Read the complete article to get all the details about the eighth season of the series The 100.

The 100 Season 8:

The 100 is a post-apocalyptic drama tv series. The series The 100 is based on a young adult Sci-Fi novel titled The 100 by Kass Morgan.

The series The 100 has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The 100 is full of drama, mystery, and Sci-Fi.

The series The 100 is set after 97 years of the incident of a nuclear war. It has destroyed many lives and the entire civilization.

At that time, a spaceship sends 100 juvenile delinquents to the earth in the hope to re-populate the planet. The 100 is a superb Sci-Fi tv-series and worth watching.

It is one of the best Sci-Fi tv series on The CW. The series The 100 was developed by Jason Rothenberg. The series The 100 follows several post-apocalyptic survivors.

It includes a group of criminal adolescents. The series The 100 starring Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Isaiah Washington, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, Marie Avgeropoulos, Kelly Hu, Devon Bostick, Henry Ian Cusick, Ricky Whittle, Zach McGowan, Shannon Kook, and Chuku Modu.

Evan Frankfort, Tree Adams, Marc Dauer, and Liz Phair are the composers in the series The 100. Evan Frankfort and Liz Phair composed the theme music of the series The 100.

The series The 100 was executively produced by Jason Rothenberg, Bruce Miller, Gina Girolamo, Elizabeth Craft, Cheryl Dolans, Kim Shumway, Jeff Vlaming, Leslie Morgenstein, Matt Miller, Bharat Nalluri, Sarah Fain, Dean White, and Ed Fraiman.

The series The 100 was produced by Jae Marchant, Aaron Ginsburg, T. J. Brady, Kira Snyder, Heidi Cole McAdams, Alyssa Clark, Charles Lyle, Tim Scanlan, Wade McIntyre, Rasheed Newson, Kim Shumway, Miranda Kwok, and Georgia Lee.

The series The 100 was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. The length of each episode of the series The 100 ranges between 39 to 42 minutes.

There is no update about the storyline of the eighth season of the series The 100. We expect that if the eighth season of the series The 100 announces, then it will include the continuation of the story.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Also, no announcement has been about the new cast members of the eighth season of the series The 100.

It seems that the same cast of the previous season of the series The 100 will come back in the upcoming eighth season of the series The 100.

The main cast of the series The 100 will surely return in the eighth season of the series The 100. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series The 100 was made under Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, CBS Television Studios, and Bonanza Productions.

CBS Television Distribution and Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series The 100. There is no update about the production of the eighth season of the series The 100.

It is because the eighth season of the series The 100 is not announced yet. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Michael C. Blundell, Philip Linzey, Nathaniel Goodman, Gerald Packer, and Jim Stacey did the cinematography of the series The 100.

The series The 100 was edited by Jeff Granzow, Sara Mineo, Hunter M. Via, Heather Goodwin Floyd, Luyen Vu, Russell Denove, Martin Bernfeld, Randy Bricker, Katie Surh, Scot J. Kelly, David Kashevaroff, Daniel Martens, Matt Barber, Colin Rich, Barbara Gerard, Brock Hammitt, and Andrew Parkhurst.

Alyssa King, Dustin Farrell, Nancy Ford, Vivien Nishi, Courtney Stockstad, Harrison Yurkiw, Jason Ray, Sandra Nieuwenhuijsen, and Margot Ready gave the art direction in the series The 100.

The production of the series The 100 was first started in the second quarter of 2013. The production of the seventh season of the series The 100 was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the eighth season of the series The 100. It seems that there will be a total of 16 episodes in the eighth season of the series The 100.

If we get any update about it, we will update it here. The eighth season of the series The 100 will arrive on The CW. A total of 100 episodes of the series The 100 are already aired.

The first season of the series The 100 includes a total of 13 episodes titled Pilot, Earth Skills, Earth Kills, Murphy’s Law, Twilight’s Last Gleaming, His Sister’s Keeper, Contents Under Pressure, Day Trip, Unity Day, I Am Become Death, The Calm, We Are Grounders – Part 1, and We Are Grounders – Part 2.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, T. J. Brady, Rasheed Newson, Bruce Miller, Tracy Bellomo, Dorothy Fortenberry, Akela Cooper, Kira Snyder, Andrei Haq, Kim Shumway, and Kira Snyder.

It was directed by Bharat Nalluri, Dean White, P. J. Pesce, Milan Cheylov, Wayne Rose, John Showalter, Matt Barber, John Behring, Omar Madha, and Marizee Almas.

The second season of the series The 100 contains a total of 16 episodes titled The 48, Inclement Weather, Repercussions, Many Happy Returns, Human Trials, Fog of War, Long Into an Abyss, Spacewalker, Remember Me, Survival of the Fittest, Coup de Grace, Rubicon, Ressurection, Bodyguard of Lies, Blood Must Have Blood – Part 1, and Blood Must Have Blood – Part 2.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Michael Angeli, Aaron Ginsburg, Wade McIntyre, Kim Shumway, Charlie Craig, Kira Snyder, James Thorpe, Bruce Miller, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Akela Cooper.

It was directed by Dean White, John F. Showalter, P. J. Pesce, Ed Fraiman, Steven DePaul, Antonio Negret, John F. Showalter, Omar Madha, Marizee Almas, and Uta Briesewitz.

The third season of the series The 100 includes a total of 16 episodes titled Wanheda – Part 1, Wanheda – Part 2, Ye Who Enter Here, Watch the Thrones, Hakeldama, Bitter Harvest, Thirteen, Terms and Conditions, Stealing Fire, Fallen, Nevermore, Demons, Join or Die, Red Sky at Morning, Perverse Instantiation – Part 1, and Perverse Instantiation – Part 2.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Aaron Ginsburg, Wade McIntyre, Kim Shumway, Dorothy Fortenberry, Charlie Craig, Kira Snyder, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Heidi Cole McAdams, Charmaine DeGrate, Justine Juel Gillmer, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lauren Muir, and Kira Snyder.

It was directed by Dean White, Mairzee Almas, Antonio Negret, Ed Fraiman, Tim Scanlan, John Showalter, Uta Briesewitz, Matt Barber, and P. J. Pesce.

The fourth season of the series The 100 contains a total of 13 episodes titled Echoes, Heavy Lies the Crown, The Four Horsemen, A Lie Guarded, The Tinder Box, We Will Rise, Gimme Shelter, God Complex, DNR, Die All – Die Merrily, The Other Side, The Chosen, and Praimfaya.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Justine Juel Gillmer, Heidi Cole McAdams, Kim Shumway, Morgan Gendel, Charmaine DeGrate, Terri Hughes Burton, Ron Milbauer, Lauren Muir, Miranda Kwok, Aaron Ginsburg, Wade McIntyre, Julie Benson, and Shawna Benson.

It was directed by Dean White, Ed Fraiman, P. J. Pesce, Ian Samoil, John F. Showalter, Tim Scanlan, Omar Madha, Mairzee Almas, Henry Ian Cusick, and Alex Kalymnios.

The fifth season of the series The 100 includes a total of 13 episodes titled Eden, Red Queen, Sleeping Giants, Pandora’s Box, Shifting Sands, Exit Wounds, Acceptable Losses, How We Get to Peace, Sic Semper Tyrannis, The Warriors Will, The Dark Year, Damocles – Part 1, and Damocles – Part 2.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Terri Hughes Burton, Aaron Ginsburg, Wade McIntyre, Charmaine DeGrate, Nick Bragg, Drew Lindo, Jeff Vlaming, Lauren Muir, Miranda Kwok, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Heidi Cole McAdams, and Justine Juel Gillmer.

It was directed by Dean White, P. J. Pesce, Tim Scanlan, Omar Madha, Michael Blundell, Mairzee Almas, Antonio Negret, Ian Samoil, Henry Ian Cusick, and Alex Kalymnios.

The sixth season of the series The 100 contains a total of 13 episodes titled Sanctum, Red Sun Rising, The Children of Gabriel, The Face Behind the Glass, The Gospel of Josephine, Memento Mori, Nevermind, The Old Man, and the Anomaly, What You Take With You, Matryoshka, Ashes to Ashes, Adjustment Protocol, and The Blood of Sanctum.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Jeff Vlaming, Drew Lindo, Charmaine DeGrate, Georgia Lee, Alyssa Clark, Kim Shumway, Miranda Kwok, Nikki Goldwaser, and Drew Lindo.

It was directed by Ed Fraiman, Alex Kalymnios, Dean White, Tim Scanlan, Ian Samoil, P. J. Pesce, Michael Blundell, April Mullen, Marshall Virtue, Amanda Tapping, Bob Morley, and Antonio Negret.

The seventh season of the series The 100 includes a total of 16 episodes titled From the Ashes, The Garden, False Gods, Hesperides, Welcome to Bardo, Nakara, The Queen’s Gambit, Anaconda, The Flock, A Little Sacrifice, Etherea, The Stranger, Blood Giant, A Sort of Homecoming, The Dying of the Light, and The Last War.

It was written by Jason Rothenberg, Jeff Vlaming, Kim Shumway, Sean Crouch, Drew Lindo, Erica Meredith, Miranda Kwok, Alyssa Clark, Nikki Goldwaser, Blythe Ann Johnson, and Ross Knight.

It was directed by Ed Fraiman, Dean White, Tim Scanlan, Diana Valentine, Ian Samoil, P J Pesce, Lindsey Morgan, Amyn Kaderali, Sherwin Shilati, April Winney, Amanda Row, Michael Cliett, and Jessica Harmon.

The seventh season of the series The 100 starring Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, and Chuku Modu.

In August 2019, Jason Rothenberg announced that the seventh season of the series The 100 would be the last season of the series The 100.

At the end of the seventh season of the series The 100, we have seen that the Disciples start eliminating Sheidheda’s guards and also wound the Dark Commander.

Later, the search for the Flame begins. At that time, the Red Sun eclipse starts, and Emori lowers the shield of Sanctum. So, the affected bugs can start the attack and kill Knight because he tries to break into the reactor, and because of that, the toxic causes Gabriel to hallucinate Josephine Lightbourne.

Josephine Lightbourne urges Gabriel to fix the Flame and later use it in order to save humanity. On the other side, Nikki tries to take revenge on Raven but later plans to leave Raven to live along with what she has done.

Gabriel starts to use Eligius technology in order to repair the Flame. But later, he changes his mind and decides to destroy it.

Clarke takes control of the situation after kills Doucette and later forces Cadogan to open the anomaly. Cadogan opens it to their friends. Later, Cadogan travels through with Raven, Indra, Madi, Jackson, and Murphy.

But Sheidheda directs Bellamy to the sketchbook of Madi, including proof. The proof is that she has the memories of the Commanders.

After that, Bellamy says no to stand down, and later, Clarke kills her best friend. She now retreats through the anomaly.

But she also has to leave the sketchbook of Madi. In the second dawn Bunker, Clarke’s group emerges, and there, Cadogan makes his way to escape to Bardo.

The group gets reunited along with their friends and Gaia. Gaia is thereby the Disciple. The Disciple had abducted her. Now, Clarke has to tell about the death of Bellamy to their friends, and in between that, Octavia and Echo console her.

Now, the Earth is regenerated because of the death wave, and later, Clarke destroys the Disciple helmet. It could help them in order to leave, and they can also plan to settle on Earth.

The group has to face several demons. Madi is very angry at Clarke because of her actions. Meanwhile, Octavia and Miller are facing some issues because of what they did in the bunker. Jordan and Hope are getting closer.

Echo is feeling distressed about Bellamy and later makes a bond with Niylah. On the other side, Emori and Murphy talk with Raven tries to convince them to fix the Disciple helmet.

With the help of the Disciple helmet, they can bring everyone from Sanctum in order to resettle on the homeworld.

On the other side, Sheidheda deals with Cadogan on Bardo in order to rule Sanctum. Later, the bunker gets infiltrates by The Dark Commander and wounds Gabriel before flee by Gaia and Indra.

Later, Gabriel says no to the medical treatment and dies peacefully. Madi tries to use the technology of Disciples in order to travel to Bardo.

After that, the Disciples sends a bomb via the anomaly. Because of that, the blast is contained, and later, the bunker starts to collapse.

Emori is also injured because of a corridor collapse. Now, Raven, Jackson, and Murphy have to search for the anomaly stone to get back Emori to Sanctum to save her life.

They find the stone buried under an Azgeda symbol. They find it on the rec room floor. But Emori’s heart stops, and because of that, Jackson has to perform CPR as they try to get back Emori to Sanctum as soon as possible.

On the other side, On Bardo, Madi is found to have a massive stroke, and it is irreversible from M-Cap. Later, Clarke kills Cadogan because he starts the test. But later fails in her own try at it.

At that time, Nikki, Eligius prisoners, and Raven try to rescue the others from the bunker. And also, Wonkru and the prisoners hold off the Disciples in order to buy Clarke sometime. Clarke goes back to Earth along with Russell’s dog Picasso.

On 4th March 2020, it was announced that the series The 100 will be premiered on The CW on 20th May 2020. The series The 100 has received many awards and nominations.

The series The 100 has received Saturn Award and MTV Fandom Award. The series The 100 was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Reel Awards, Leo Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

The filming of the series The 100 takes place around and in Vancouver, British Columbia. The filming of the first season of the series The 100 was held between August 2013 to January 2014.

The filming of the second season of the series The 100 was started on 7th July 2014, and it was completed on 23rd January 2015.

If we get any other update or news about the eighth season of the series The 100, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the eighth season of the series The 100.

The 100 Season 8 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the series The 100 Season 8 below. Maybe the below-listed cast will appear if the eighth season announces.

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes Richard Harmon as John Murphy Tasya Teles as Echo – Ash Shannon Kook as Jordan Green JR Bourne as Russell Lightbourne – Malachi – Sheidheda Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza Sachin Sahel as Eric Jackson Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller Adina Porter as Indra Luc Roderique as Penn Luisa D’ Oliveira as Emori Jessica Harmon as Niylah Tati Gabrielle as Gaia John Pyper-Ferguson as Bill Cadogan Lola Flanery as Madi Griffin Ivana Milicevic as Charmaine Diyoza Karen Holness as Blythe Ann Workman Dean Marshall as Jae Workman Lee Majdoub as Nelson Tom Stevens as Trey Alaina Huffman as Nikki Jason Diaz as Levitt Neal McDonough as Anders Jonathan Scarfe as Doucette Paige Turco as Abby Griffin – the Judge Alycia Debnam-Carey as Lexa – the Judge Erica Cerra as Becca Franko Sara Thompson as Josephine Lightbourne I Dakota Daulby as Malachi – Sheidheda Camden Filtness as James Crockett

Let’s see the release date of the eighth season of the series The 100.

The 100 Season 8 Release Date:

The official release of the series The 100 Season 8 is not declared yet. It is because the eighth season of the series The 100 is not announced yet.

If the eighth season of the series The 100 announces, we can expect it somewhere in 2022. It will arrive on The CW like in previous seasons.

The series The 100 is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. You can watch all seasons of the series The 100 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Maybe the next season of the series The 100 will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. If we get any update about the release date of the eighth season of the series The 100, we will add it here.

The first season of the series The 100 was released on 19th March 2014 on The CW. The second season of the series The 100 was released on 22nd October 2014 on The CW.

The third season of the series The 100 was released on 21st January 2016 on The CW. The fourth season of the series The 100 was released on 1st February 2017 on The CW.

The fifth season of the series The 100 was released on 24th April 2018 on The CW, the sixth season of the series The 100 was released on 30th April 2019 on The CW, and the seventh season of the series The 100 was released on 20th May 2020 on the same platform The CW.

Let’s see the trailer of the eighth season of the series The 100.

The 100 Season 8 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series The 100 has not arrived yet. It is because the series The 100 Season 8 is not announced yet. We have mentioned the trailer of the series The 100 below. Let’s watch it.

