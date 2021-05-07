The Night Of Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a crime drama series. The series The Night Of is based on a British television drama series named Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat.

The series has not been renewed for the second season but we expect that it will soon be done.

The series The Night Of has received many awards such as the 31st American Society of Cinematograph Award, American Film Institute Award, 69th Directors Guild of America Award, 69th Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Reel Award, and Rockie Award.

The series The Night Of has also nominated for many awards such as the 33rd TCA Award, Peabody Award, 2017 British Academy Television Award, etc. Let’s talk about the series The Night Of Season 2 in detail.

The Night Of Season 2 Everything We Know

The series The Night Of was written and created by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian. It was directed by Steven Zaillian and James Marsh.

The series The Night Of was executively produced by Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Peter Moffat, Richard Price, Jane Tranter, and James Gandolfini.

Mark A. Baker and Scott Ferguson produced the series The Night Of. Robert Elswit and Igor Martinovic did the cinematography and it was edited by Jay Cassidy and Nick Houy.

The series The Night Of was made under BBC Worldwide Production, Bad Wolf, and Film Rites. Let’s talk about the cast of The Night Of Season 2.

The Night Of Season 2 Cast:

John Turturro as John Stone Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan Michael K. Williams as Freddy Knight Bill Camp as Dennis Box Jeannie Berlin as Helen Weiss Payman Maadi as Salim Khan Poorna Jagannathan as Safar Khan Glenne Headly as Alison Crowe Amara Karan as Chandra Kapoor Ashley Thomas as Calvin Hart Paul Sparks as Don Taylor Sofia Black – D’Elia as Andrea Cornish Afton Williamson as Wiggins Ben Shenkman as Klein Chip Zien as Katz

The Night Of Season 2 Release Date:

We can expect The Night Of Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022. The official release date of The Night Of Season 2 is not announced yet.

The Night Of Season 1 was released on 10th July 2016. To date, there is no update or news about the second season of the series The Night Of. Let’s watch the trailer of The Night Of Season 2.

The Night Of Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Night Of Season 2 is not released yet. Find the trailer of The Night Of Season 1 below.

