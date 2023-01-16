Ten Percent Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Ten Percent is a British comedy television series. It is full of comedy. It has received a good response from the audience.

The series Ten Percent got 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Ten Percent.

Ten Percent Season 2:

The series Ten Percent takes place at a London talent agency and their agents scramble in order to keep their star clients happy but soon their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder.

The series Ten Percent is based on a Franch comedy and drama tv series titled Call My Agent by Fanny Herrero. Ten Percent was developed by John Morton.

The series Ten Percent stars Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Eleonore Arnaud, Jack Holden, and Tim McInnerny.

The series Ten Percent was written by John Morton, Ella Road, Keith Akushie, Cat Clarke, Bryce Hart, and Abigail Wilson. It was directed by Sam Leifer, John Morton, and Jessica Swale.

The first season of the series Ten Percent includes a total of eight episodes. We expect that the second season of the series Ten Percent will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Ten Percent was produced by Sarah Curtis. It was made under Bron Studios, Headline Pictures, and Amazon. Amazon Prime Video, AMC+, BBC America, and SundanceNow distributed the series Ten Percent.

The series Ten Percent has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check whether the second season of the series Ten Percent has been confirmed or canceled.

Ten Percent Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Ten Percent Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed. There is a good chance of the announcement of Ten Percent Season 2.

We expect that Amazon Prime Video will soon renew the series Ten Percent for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Ten Percent, we will add it here.

Ten Percent Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Ten Percent Season 2 below.

Jack Davenport as Jonathan Nightingale Lydia Leonard as Rebecca Fox Maggie Steed as Stella Hart Prasanna Puwanarajah as Dan Bala Hiftu Quasem as Misha Virani Fola Evans-Akingbola as Zoe Spencer Rebecca Humphries as Julia Fincham Harry Trevaldwyn as Ollie Rogers Eleonore Arnaud as Margaux Martorana Edward Bluemel as Luke Nightingale Jack Holden as Kevin Natasha Little as Charlotte Nightingale Tim McInnerny as Simon Gould Chelsey Crisp as Kirsten Furst Kelly Macdonald as Kelly Macdonald Himesh Patel as Himesh Patel Laila Alj as Lorine Emma Corrin as Emma Corrin Neil Edmond as Peter Peacock David Harewood as David Harewood Nick Harris as John Strand

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Ten Percent.

Ten Percent Season 1 Review:

Ten Percent Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Ten Percent will get positive reviews from critics.

At the end of the first season of the series Ten Percent, we have seen relationships all over the office go to breaking point because of unspecified boundaries, at the same time, Jonathan has to manage those of a married acting couple client.

Later, Rebecca has to deal with a crisis involving one of her clients, who is a working mother, during that, Jonathan, as well as Dan’s personal life, collapses around them.

After that, personal pressures go to a boiling point, but soon professionally, the American boss makes the plan to go and visit London, where a high-profile client gets expected to be landing a significant franchise role. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Ten Percent will start where the first season left off. No announcement has been made about the story of the second season of the series Ten Percent.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Ten Percent, we will add it here.

Ten Percent Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Ten Percent Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of Ten Percent Season 2.

Here's a first look at the star-studded British comedy series Ten Percent (Based on the original hit French series, #CallMyAgent!) premiering this spring. The series follows a group of talent agents in London who must keep their clients happy while juggling their lives.#TCA22 pic.twitter.com/4FQxeHN7k6 — Sundance Now (@sundance_now) February 10, 2022

We can expect the second season of the series Ten Percent somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the series Ten Percent was released on 28th April 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Ten Percent, we will update it here.

Ten Percent Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Ten Percent Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of Ten Percent Season 2.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Ten Percent. It was released by Amazon Prime Video UK on 31st March 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Ten Percent?

The series Ten Percent is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. All episodes of the series Ten Percent are available on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Ten Percent Worth Watching?

The series Ten Percent has received a good response from the audience. The story of the series Ten Percent is good.

The series shows some funny and frustrating storylines because even if it seems funny, it is the reality. It would be worth watching for those who like series with such storylines that are based on stuff in real life. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.