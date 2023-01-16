The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

The Legend of Vox Machina is an American animated tv series. It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

It is full of action and adventure. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2:

In the series The Legend of Vox Machina, in a desperate try to pay off a mounting bar tab, a band of misfits later end up on a quest in order to save the realm of Exandria from dark, magical forces.

The series The Legend of Vox Machina was created by Critical Role. It is also based on Critical Role – Campaign One. It was developed by Chris Prynoski and Critical Role.

It stars Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

It was written by Brandon Auman, Marc Bernardin, Ashly Burch, Kevin Burke, Mae Catt, Jennifer Muro, Sam Riegel, Eugene Son, Travis Willingham, and Chris Wyatt.

It was directed by Sung Jin Ahn, Alicia Chan, Young Heller, Stanley Von Medvey, and Yu-Won Pang.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 includes a total of 12 episodes titled The Terror of Tal’Dorei – Part 1, The Terror of Tal’Dorei – Part 2, The Feast of Realms, Shadows at the Gates, Fate’s Journey, Spark of Rebellion, Scanbo, A Silver Tongue, The Tide of Bone, Depths of Deceit, Whispers at the Ziggurat, and The Darkness Within.

We expect that the second season will also include a total of 12 episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The Legend of Vox Machina was executively produced by Chris Prynoski, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, Brandon Auman, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Ben Kalina, and Shannon Prynoski.

The length of each episode of the series The Legend of Vox Machina ranges from 24 to 28 minutes. It was made under Critical Role Productions, Titmouse Inc., Amazon Studios, and Productions Reve. Amazon Studios distributed the series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The series The Legend of Vox Machina has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check whether the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina has been announced or not.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2: Announced or Not?

Yes, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 has been officially announced by Amazon. The series The Legend of Vox Machina was renewed for the second season in November 2019.

All fans of the series The Legend of Vox Machina are eagerly waiting for the release of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 below.

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar Taliesin Jaffe as Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot Matthew Mercer as Lord Sylas Briarwood Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw Stephanie Beatriz as Lady Kima of Vord Khary Payton as Sovereign Uriel Tal’Dorei David Tennant as General Krieg Indira Varma as Lady Allura Vysoren Grey Griffin as Delilah Briarwood Sunil Malhotra as Shaun Gilmore Eugene Byrd as Jarrett Howarth Darin De Paul as Kerrion Stonefell Rory McCann as Duke Vedmire Stephen Root as Professor Anders Dominic Monaghan as Archibald Desnay Gina Torres as Keeper Yennen Esme Creed-Miles as Cassandra de Rolo Tracie Thoms as the Everlight

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 Review:

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina, we have seen that Percy reaches in order to recover the pepperbox, but Scanlan stops him as well as throws it into a pool of acid.

Later, an effigy of Orthax rises momentarily from the gun because it melts. After that, Percy leaves Cassandra in charge of Whitestone, as well as Vox Machina departs for Emon.

On the other hand, reunited with Pike, they get summoned by Sovereign Uriel to an abdication speech in which he cedes the government to the Tal’Dorei Council. But, soon four dragons get spotted flying towards the city. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina will start where the first season left off. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. We expect that it will be released somewhere in 2023.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Red Band Trailer Debuts, Prime Video to Release @CriticalRole Series in Three-Episode Batches https://t.co/aMfR7StzFB — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2022

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 will surely arrive on Amazon Prime Video like the first season. The first season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina was released on 28th January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Legend of Vox Machina. It was released by Prime Video on 12th January 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

The series The Legend of Vox Machina is available on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series The Legend of Vox Machina will also be released on Amazon Prime Video. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Legend of Vox Machina?

There are a total of 12 episodes in the series The Legend of Vox Machina. We expect the same number of episodes for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Update

Amazon prime has finally renewed the series for the second season. And now fans are eagerly waiting for the Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date. Soon, they will release the official schedule and all the other important details regarding the release of the upcoming second series.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.