The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Guardians of Justice is also known as Adi Shankar’s The Guardians of Justice – Will Save You. It is a Netflix original tv series.

It has received an average response from the audience. It has received 4.8 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of action and adventure. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2:

In the series The Guardians of Justice, at the time when their fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes has to confront festering evil in the world – as well as in themselves.

The series The Guardians of Justice was created by Adi Shankar. It stars Tiffany Hines, Sharni Vinson, and Dallas Page.

It was directed by Enol Junquera, Luis Pelayo Junquera, Adi Shankar, Stewart Yost, and Kenlon Clark. It was written by Adi Shankar, Shawn DeLoache, and Samuel Laskey.

The series The Guardians of Justice was executively produced by Adi Shankar. It was made under Bootleg Universe.

The Guardians of Justice Season 1 includes seven episodes titled It Was Murder – She Said, A Mentally Shattered Megalomaniac, Anubis and How I Learned to Love the Nuke, You Can Own the Word – Justice, When Guardians Fall in Love, Shame Is a Lower Vibration than Anger, and Proximity to Power Corrupts More than Power Itself.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice. We expect that The Guardians of Justice Season 2 will also include a total of seven episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Guardians of Justice was produced by Max Adler, Brett Annese, Fresh Carreras, Kenlon Clark, Shawn DeLoache, Erick Geisler, Graham Hughes, Jenni Powell, Jackson Rathbone, Adi Shankar, Sharni Vinson, Lauren White, T. J. White, Stewart Yost, Justin Smith, and Samuel Laskey.

The series The Guardians of Justice has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice is confirmed or canceled.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

The series The Guardians of Justice Season 2 has not been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed.

Maybe the series The Guardians of Justice will soon be renewed by Netflix for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of The Guardians of Justice Season 2 below.

Diamond Dallas Page as Knight Hawk Sharni Vinson as The Speed Will Yun Lee as Marvelous Man Zachery Ty Bryan as The President’s Aid No. 1 Alyson Stoner as The President’s Aid No. 2 Preeti Desai as Golden Goddess Denise Richards as Laura Louis Hal Ozsan as Van Dawson John Hennigan as Red Talon RJ Mitte as Mind Master Christopher Judge as President Nicholas E. Nukem Jane Seymour as Addison Walker Jackson Rathbone as Blue Scream Tiffany Hines as Black Bow Kellan Lutz as King Tsunami Derek Mears as Awesome Man Andy Milonakis as Phil Hart Brigitte Nielsen as Anubis Queen Edi Gathegi as Mr. Smiles

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series The Guardians of Justice.

The Guardians of Justice Season 1 Review:

The Guardians of Justice Season 1 got average reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice will receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series The Guardians of Justice, we have seen that Knight Hawk searches more about Marvelous Man’s secret life, as well as the truth about his death.

Later, the Mellow Devil drug ravages the streets. After that, armed with the truth, the Speed races in order to stop a catastrophe.

Knight Hawk as well as Awesome Man face horrifying and terrible choices for the greater good. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice will start where it is left in the first season of the series The Guardians of Justice.

There is no update about the storyline of the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice. If we get any update about the storyline of The Guardians of Justice Season 2, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Guardians of Justice Season 2 has not been announced yet. We can expect The Guardians of Justice Season 2 somewhere in 2023. It seems that it will be released on Netflix.

Adi Shankar's GUARDIANS OF JUSTICE NETFLIX SERIES First Look Released! https://t.co/N9Tbd8C4fc pic.twitter.com/XaaL0MwHAa — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 28, 2021

The Guardians of Justice Season 1 was released on 1st March 2022 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of The Guardians of Justice Season 2, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Guardians of Justice Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of The Guardians of Justice Season 2.

Find the trailer of the series The Guardians of Justice below. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch The Guardians of Justice?

You can watch the series The Guardians of Justice on Netflix. It seems that the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice will soon arrive on Netflix. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Guardians of Justice?

There are a total of seven episodes in the series The Guardians of Justice. We expect the same number of episodes for the second season of the series The Guardians of Justice. Let’s see what happens next.

