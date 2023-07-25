Hightown Season 3 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Hightown is an American crime-thriller drama series initially written and developed by Rebecca Cutter. As of June 2023, the showrunner has released two seasons for the Hightown drama series, and the most recent installment was released on December 26, 2021, so many fans are asking whether there will be a third season. This article has all the essential details about the Hightown Season 3 release dates.



If we look at the show’s popularity, Hightown has received a good response from the audience and critics. On top of that, the Hightown drama series have also gathered 6.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are one of those, who like to binge-watch crime-thriller drama series, then Hightown can be your following binge-watch material. We have added the possible release date, cast members list, and trailer updates for Hightown Season 3.

Hightown Season 3 Release Date

The show makers have released only two installments for the Hightown crime-thriller drama series, and both seasons have received positive responses from the audience and critics. Since Hightown Season 2 was concluded on December 26, 2021, many fans eagerly await Hightown Season 3.

In response, in March 2022, the showrunners confirmed the renewal for Hightown Season 3. But unfortunately, it’s been over two and a half years since we received the Hightown drama series. The official release date for Hightown Season 2 is yet to be announced, so fans must wait for the final confirmation. Still, we can assume that makers will release Hightown Season 3 by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

Hightown Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

American crime-drama series have remained some of the most well-portrayed drama series of all time, and especially, crime-thriller dramas have their separate fan base. Hightown is one such American crime-thriller drama series that have received good response from the audience and critics.



The Hightown storyline revolves around a National Marine Service agent Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund), who suffers from alcohol consumption. The plot of Hightown develops around when Jackie finds a dead woman who an unknown person brutally murdered, sparking an investigation.

Apart from the lead character, Jackie, we have also been introduced to other cast members, such as Renee Segna, an exotic dancer at Xavier’s Bar. A drug dealer, Junior (Shane Harper), Osito (Atkins Estimond), Frankie Cuevas Sr. (Amaury Nolasco), and many others.

In a nutshell, Rebecca Cutter’s Hightown is the complete package of crime, thriller, suspense, mystery, and drama. In addition to that, a well-written storyline and well-performed artistry left the audience speechless. So if you’re thinking of binge-watching a good crime-thriller drama series, Hightown will surely give you goosebumps.

Hightown Season 3 Cast Members List

Without the hard work and dedication of the featured star cast, the show couldn’t get the desired success, and therefore, the makers have featured some of the highly talented cast members for the Hightown Seasons 1 and 2.

Since it was confirmed that the Hightown drama series would renew for the third season, many fans wondered who would be there in Hightown Season 3. Here, we have added a complete list of cast members who may return for Hightown Season 3.

Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones

Atkins Estimond as Osito

Shane Harper as Junior

Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna

Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr.

Rumi C. Jean-Louis as Frankie Cuevas Jr.

James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo

Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille

Mike Pniewski as Ed Murphy

Edmund Donovan as Kizzle

Ana Nogueira as Donna

Crystal Lake Evans as Krista Collins

Gia Crovatin as Devonne Wilson

Joy Suprano as Patricia

Michael Mulheren as Lt. Velekee

Masha King as Sherry Henry

Tonya Glanz as Trooper Leslie Babcock

Charline St. Charles as Henriette

Jona Xiao as Daisy

Luis Guzmán as Jorge Cuevas

Dominic L. Santana as Chuleta

Carlos Gomez as Rafael

Cecil Blutcher as Vernon

Crystal Lee Brown as Janelle

Barbara Weetman as Callie

Jeanine Serralles as Rachel

Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley

Apart from the cast, as mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in Hightown Season 3.

Hightown Season 3 Episode Title List

The creators have not shared the official episode titles for Hightown Season 3. Therefore, here we have added a complete list of the Hightown Season 2 episode titles.

Hightown Season 3 Episode 01 – “Great White”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 02 – “Girl Power”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 03 – “Fresh as a Daisy”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 04 – “Daddy Issues”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 05 – “Dot Dot Dot”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 06 – “Behind Every Skirt Is a Slip”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 07 – “Crack Is Wack”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 08 – “Houston, We Have a Problem”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 09 – “Small Craft Warning”

Hightown Season 3 Episode 10 – “Fool Me Twice”

Where To Watch Hightown Season 3?

Hightown is one of the most highly anticipated American drama series that has successfully combined crime-thriller and suspense more entertainingly. The storyline talks about drug abuse, addiction, and murder mystery. In addition to that, the most recent season premiered on October 17, 2021, and was concluded on December 26, 2021.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the Hightown crime-thriller drama series, head to the Starz network and watch all the episodes of Hightown Seasons 1 and 2. Further ahead, the third season will also be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Hightown Season 3?

The show makers have yet to reveal the official release dates for Hightown Season 3. Not only that, but the number of episodes is also unavailable.

However, let’s look at the earlier seasons of The Hightown. We will find that the first installment was released with eight episodes, and the second one premiered with ten episodes, so we can expect the same outcome for Hightown Season 3.

Hightown Season 3 Makers Team

We can not conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the production team members who have worked so intensively that fans appreciate the show’s concept and plot storyline. Hightown is an American crime-thriller drama series created and developed by renowned filmmaker and producer Rebbeca Cutter.

Apart from that, Rebecca has also served as the show’s executive producer along with Ellen H. Schwartz, Gary Lennon, Jonathan Littman, and Jerry Bruckheimer. Radium Cheung, Brian Rigney Hubbard, and JB Smith have also worked on the show’s cinematography.

Hightown Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

Rebecca Cutter, an American screenwriter, and producer, is the sole creator of the Hightown crime-thriller drama series. The show runs for two seasons, and the makers are working on the third season. Since the show concluded with the ten episodes of the second installment on December 26, 2021, fans wonder when the makers will release the third season of the Hightown series.



But for now, the makers have not shared the official release date for the Hightown series. We can expect the show to be released by the end of 2023 or sometime in 2024. Whatever will be the case, we will update you with the latest information.

Hightown Season 3 Trailer Release

Since the show makers have confirmed that Hightown will release the third season, fans can’t keep calm to know about the official trailer release. But unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to share the official release dates for Hightown Season 3.

Still, we have added a trailer link to the Hightown Season 2 here. Click on the link mentioned above to watch the Hightown Season 2 trailer. It will give you a brief idea about the show’s concept. Moreover, when the creators release the official trailer for Hightown Season 3, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all readers. Now you have all the latest information that you need to know about the Hightown Season 3 release dates. The earlier seasons have gathered good responses from the viewers and reviewers. Not only that, but fans are also waiting for Hightown Season 3.

But unluckily, the creators have not revealed the official release date for Hightown Season 3. The upcoming season will also bring more crime-thriller and suspense mysteries to entertain the audience.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates of your favorite shows. We will update you with the latest information as soon as we receive the official news from authentic sources and team members. Until then, enjoy Hightown’s previous seasons and stay tuned to our website.