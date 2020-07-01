Tax declaration: Date, refunds, payment, extension and everything you need to know

In 2018, a new tax law came into force with several changes that were reflected since the 2019 declaration. With this tax law, less money is taken from your paycheck, a factor for which the refund may be much lower, although there will also be people who have to pay taxes that they did not pay before.

To make everything a little less complicated, here are the things you should know before starting your annual tax return.

Who should file taxes?

Basically all the people who work in the United States will have to present a tax return before July 15, 2020, although there are exceptions and differences, depending on age, status and income.

The deadline to file the tax return in 2020 was April 15, but it was postponed to July 15 due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you still have doubts, with this table you will know if you are obliged to file taxes according to your income.

Status Age as of December 31, 2019 You must file if your annual gross income is: Single Less than 65 Al menos US$12,000 65 or more Al menos US$13,600 Married filing together Both spouses under 86 At least $ 24,000 combined Both spouses of 86 or more Al menos US$26,600 A husband under 65 Al menos US$25,300 Married filing separately N/A Al menos US$12,000 Less than 65 Al menos US$18,000 65 or more Al menos US$19,600 Widower Less than 65 Al menos US$24,000 65 or more Al menos US$25,300

If you still have doubts about whether or not you have to file your return, you can take this questionnaire from the IRS. However, the questionnaire is only available in English.

What documents do you need?

First of all it is important that you have on hand your Social Security Number (SSN) or your ITIN number (more on this below). Then you will need to have a Form W-2, which is issued by your employer or other earnings statements, such as forms 1099 and 1099-INT, both for independent contractors. It is also important that you have proof of health insurance coverage, donation receipts, medical and business expenses. And finally, you must determine your marital status.

As for health coverage, you should know that California today does not require residents to have health insurance. However, the penalty for not having it is approximately $ 700, and is in effect for your 2018 tax return.

What if I don’t have SSN?

People who do not have or cannot have an SSN due to their immigration status must apply for a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number, ITIN, which is an identification number used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). acronym in English).

This nine digit number will be used to carry out the corresponding tax procedures. To obtain it, you must complete Form W-7. This form will request information that proves that you are a foreigner and your identity.

It is important to mention that the ITIN does not authorize you to work in the United States nor does it make you a Social Security beneficiary. For more information about ITIN, in Spanish, click on this link.

Where do I get the tax forms?

There are several options to obtain the forms, the most practical way is to download them online, although you can also obtain them by calling 1-800-829-3676 (press 2 for Spanish). Other options for obtaining these forms are through a post office (USPS), at public libraries, and at IRS taxpayer assistance centers.

Penalty for lack of health insurance

As of 2019, the Shared Responsibility Payment concluded, a federal law that required people to have a minimum level of medical coverage. However, similar state laws remain in place in states such as Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington, DC Individuals who do not have health coverage for more than three months must pay a fine that will be reflected on their 2020 tax return.

Residents of the states of Rhode Island, Vermont and California must have medical coverage from 2020 to avoid this fine, which would be reflected in the 2021 tax return. The amount of the fine varies from state to state.

Dependents inside and outside the country

With the previous tax law, people who had dependents outside or within the country received a credit of approximately US $ 1,000 each. However, as of 2019 these credits were withdrawn. Under the new tax law that went into effect in 2019, an ITIN parent with citizen children will no longer receive this credit, said Dianifer Rodríguez, who works at the Financial Advisory Window of the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles.

What forms of payment are available to make my statement?

There are no excuses to pay, since there are many ways to pay your federal taxes. You can do it in a direct payment from a bank account, with a credit or debit card, through the electronic system of federal tax payments, with a check or money order and some states even accept cash payments. Here you can find more information about payment options.

How do I receive my refund?

When it comes to filing your taxes, it is important to know that the people who do it electronically and choose direct deposit receive their taxes before others. You can choose direct deposit regardless of whether you file on paper or electronically and this way ensures that you will receive your refund in less than 21 days. In addition, electronic filing reduces errors on the return and is more secure.

If you think your refund was lost, stolen, or destroyed, you can contact the IRS after 21 days (if you filed electronically) or after six weeks if you mailed it. According to the IRS, the IRS2Go tool will tell you how to contact the federal agency if the case arises. Here you can find more information about the tax refund.

What happens if I cannot make my taxes on the indicated date?

If you do not make your return on time, you will receive a penalty. However, you can request an extension of time by contacting the IRS, either by phone or through their website. For the season, you may have to wait a long time on the line, but the tax experts told us it’s worth the wait.

Scams are in full bloom

During this time the scam attempts increase so you should take precautions and be prepared. If you have any questions about your taxes, you can call the IRS by phone or you can also search for information on their website in both English and Spanish.

Keep in mind that the IRS will never contact you by email, text message, or social media. Here we tell you how to avoid this year’s tax scams.