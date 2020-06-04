Tamil Nadu PSC Recruitment 2020 Assistant Vacancies at tnspc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu, Public Service Commission, is issuing its latest Tamil Nadu PSC Recruitment 2020 for various posts. The official notification is available at the TNPSC official portal tnpsc.gov.in and contains all essential details. Interested candidates should refer to the official notification and get further info about offered vacancies.

There are around 14 posts available for Assistant Conservator of Forests in the department. For that numerous details such as required qualification, age criteria, registration fees, important dates as well as steps for applying is available here.

Interested and eligible candidates must complete various registration procedures. They need to complete procedures before the last date. Also, they should pay the registration fees and get further details on payment options. For more information, visit the TNPSC official site tnpsc.gov.in and read the notification.

Tamil Nadu PSC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 14 Posts

Name of Vacancies: Assistant Conservator of Forests

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their degree in the relevant field of study to apply for these assistant jobs. Also, they must have their certificate from a government recognized institute/ university.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 21 to 30 years for the Assistant Conservator of forests posts. To get the age relaxation as per various reserved categories, refer to the official notification and get details. Those who are from SC/ ST/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen will receive age relaxation into their upper age.

TN PSC Recruitment 2020 Registration Fees:

To complete various application procedures, candidates must pay registration fees as per their category. For each category, some costs are different as available here:

First, every applicant needs to pay the One Time Registration Fees, e., 150/-

Primary Examination Fees: 100/- rupees

Main Examination Fees: 200/- rupees

For more details, regarding category wise payment and other modes of payment, refer to the official notification.

Selection Procedures:

Different selection methods will schedule, and the officials of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will conduct it. There might be Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Interview, and Document Verification. For each of the procedures, there will be a schedule, and also admit card will release.

Candidates should be in touch with the official portal to receive all the latest notifications. As soon as these procedures are over, a final selection list will release. Those who are on the list, are going to get their jobs. For more procedures, go to the TNPSC official portal and search for the schedule.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per the below details, and also they will have grade pay as per various levels. Candidates will get their monthly salary from 15,600/- to 39,100/- rupees along with 5,400/- grade pay.

Steps To Apply Tamil Nadu PSC Recruitment 2020:

First, go to the TNPSC official portal i.e. On the Home Page, search for the Recruitment link. Look for the Assistant Conservator of Forests Recruitment link. Through that link, read the official notification. After that, go to Apply Online link. Enter all required details for Education, Personal, Now pay the fees via available payment modes. After completing all procedures, click on the Submit link. Wait for the confirmation message for Successful Completion. Then get the print of the filled form. Candidates must complete various procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.tnpsc.gov.in