Tamil Nadu Athikadavu Avinashi Scheme 2020 – Raise Groundwater Recharge & Drinking Water Supply Level

Before a few days, the reports have published that the level of groundwater is decreased in India. The level of groundwater is a critical level in India. The government is trying to improve the level of groundwater.

There are many schemes launched by the government to increase the groundwater level. The Tamilnadu government is increasing its budget for the scheme related to groundwater of the state.

The government will help the scheme financially to increase the groundwater level. The people are using the groundwater in irrigate purposes. However, the level of groundwater is necessary for the land.

Before that, the government has allowed people to do groundwater irrigation in agriculture. To solve this problem, the government launched this scheme.

About Tamilnadu Athikadavu Avinashi Scheme 2020:

The Tamil Nadu government will increase the level of groundwater with the help of the scheme. Under this scheme, the government will ensure that the people of the state will get fresh and pure drinking water.

With the help of the scheme, the government will distribute the freshwater through a pipeline to each and every household.

Under the scheme, more than 1048 water bodies will get help. The government will create a pipeline to distribute the water. However, the government has allocated more budget to the scheme so that the people can implement the scheme effectively.

The farmers of the state have irrigated in the agriculture sector from the groundwater of the state.

Now, as the level of the groundwater is decreased, then the government will not allow the people to irrigate the water from the ground so that the government has launched this scheme to help the farmers in the farming sector for irrigation.

The government will provide water to the farmers through the pipeline for irrigation purposes. The government will provide various ponds, tanks, and check dams to the farmers so that the rainwater can be harvested in the reservoir.

At the time of lack of rain, the government will supply rainwater to agriculture for irrigation purposes.

Main Objective Of the Tamilnadu Athikadavu Avinashi Scheme 2020 :

The government has set the objective of the scheme is to increase the level of the groundwater in the state. For that purpose, the government has allocated more funds for the scheme.

The government will help farmers in the availability of irrigation water. The Tamilnadu government will make more ponds, tanks and check dams so that the water from the rain can be a reserve.

However, the use of groundwater for irrigation purposes is not allowed, then the government will arrange the option for irrigation. The government will reserve the rainwater in the form of ponds, check dams, tanks.

At the time of agriculture irrigation, the government will supply the water from the reservoir to the farmers of the state. So that the farmers need not take the water from the groundwater and so that the level of the groundwater can be increased.

The government has to allocate more budget for the building of the ponds, check dams, and tanks for the farmers of the state. However, the government has to manage the pipeline facilities for the farmers to have water from the pipeline only.

The farmers need not go to the water reservoir to take the water. However, the government will also give awareness to the farmers to save the rainwater on their farms. The farmers also make the arrangement in their farms so that they can reserve the rainwater.

By doing this, the farmers need not use the groundwater for irrigation purposes. And the government has got the success in increasing the level of groundwater. This scheme will also benefit the government in the future.

With the help of the scheme, the government can increase the level of the groundwater. The high level of gound water makes the soil and land fruitfully. The farmers of the state will get benefits if the earth and land become more productive.