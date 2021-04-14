Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

Netflix will soon renew the series Taj Mahal 1989 for the second season. The series Taj Mahal 1989 includes romance, comedy, and drama.

Taj Mahal 1989 was released on 14th February 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix, and Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2 will also be released on Netflix.

Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2:

The story of the series Taj Mahal 1989 set in Lucknow in 1989. It was a pre-internet time. The series Taj Mahal 1989 shows the various colors of love.

In the last episode of the series Taj Mahal 1989, we have seen that the lives of Sunaina – Shalin, Akhtar – Sarita, Dharam, Mamta, and Rashmi – Angad intersect in Agra.

Maybe in Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2, we will see the aftermath of those couple’s love story. The series Taj Mahal 1989 includes various characters and different shades of love.

Taj Mahal 1989 Season 1 includes seven episodes, and maybe Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2 will also include seven episodes.

Let’s see the expected cast members of the series Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2.

Taj Mahal 1989 Season 2 Cast:

Neeraj Kabi as Akhtar Baig Geetanjali Kulkarni as Sarita Danish Husain as Sudhakar Sheeba Chaddha as Mumtaz Shirin Sewani as Mamta Roy Choudhary Vasundhara Rajput as Sunaina Raj Singh as Babbu Bhaiya Varun Tamta as Jindal Ravi Kumar as Piyush Anud Singh Dhaka as Angad Trivedi Anshul Chauhan as Rashmi Malik Paras Priyadarshan as Dharam Awasthi Middat Khan as Budhai Jashn Kohli as Shontu Yash Bhojwani as Deepu Mihir Ahuja as Shalin Oroon Das as Steve Priyank Srivastav as Sudhir Kavita Srivastava as Binita

The series Taj Mahal 1989 was written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. Amar Mangrulkar composed the theme music in the series Taj Mahal 1989.

The series Taj Mahal 1989 is available to watch on Netflix in the Hindi language. Pushpendra Nath Misra, Sonali Bhatia, and Kanchan Marathe were the executive producers in the series Taj Mahal 1989.

Divyaa Iyer produced the series Taj Mahal 1989. Will Humphris completed the cinematography, and Pushpendra Nath Misra edited the series Taj Mahal 1989.

The running time of each episode of the series Taj Mahal 1989 is around 33 minutes. Netflix distributed the series Taj Mahal 1989.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Taj Mahal 1989. It was released on 6th February 2020 by Netflix.

