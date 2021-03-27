Yuvarathnaa Release Date, Plot, and Cast Members filmy4u

The much-awaited Puneeth’s Yuvarathnaa will be released on 1st April 2021. The makers of the film officially confirmed the release date of the film Yuvarathnaa.

The release date of the film Yuvarathnaa was delayed so many times. It was set to release on 7th October 2019, and it was delayed to December 2019. Due to some circumstances, the date was again delayed, and the film Yuvarathnaa was set to release on 3rd April 2020.

At the end of February 2020, the release date of the film Yuvarathnaa was again delayed and was set to release on 8th May 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date was postponed.

So, now the release date of the film Yuvarathnaa is confirmed, and we expect that it will not be rescheduled.

Yuvarathnaa is an Indian action drama film. The film Yuvarathnaa will be released in two languages simultaneously; Kannada and Telugu.

The cast of the film Yuvarathnaa includes Puneeth Rajkumar as Yuvaraja ‘Yuva’ IPS, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay as Antony Joseph, Prakash Raj as Krishna Vardhan, Sai Kumar as Raghav Reddy – Education Minister, Raadhika, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Dignath as Samarth Baghwath, Vishal Hegde, and Kavya Shetty.

The film Yuvarathnaa was written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Vijay Kiragandur produced it. S. Thaman gave the music in the film Yuvarathnaa.

Venkatesh Anguraj completed the film’s cinematography, Yuvarathnaa and Jnnanesh B Matad did the film’s editing. The film Yuvarathnaa was made under Hombale Films, and also Hombale Films distributed it.

The film Yuvarathnaa is going to release on 1st April 2021. The fans have to wait for a little to watch the film Yuvarathnaa. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Yuvarathnaa.

