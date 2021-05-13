Super Singer Season 8 2021 – Contestants, Online Voting, and Result

The famous tv show Super Singer is back with another season. It is a musical show. Super Singer Season 8 is a reality tv show that airs on Star Vijay.

All fans are very excited about the show Super Singer Season 8. Read the complete article to get all the details about the famous tv show Super Singer Season 8.

Super Singer Season 8:

The tv show Super Singer is a Tamil singing show. It is one of the biggest platform to showcase your talent of singing.

Many contestants participants in the show Super Singer. Already, Seven seasons of the show Super Singer has arrived and the show Super Singer is now back with the 8th season.

In the grand launch of the tv show Super Singer Season 8, many famous celebrities has came as a guest. It includes Shankar Mahadevan, Sid Sriram, Grace Karunas, Vijay Yesudas, Shashah Tripathy, Antony Dasan, Sakthi Sree Gopal, and Hariharan.

It also includes Vijay Prakash, Saindhavi, Chinnaponnu, SPB Charan, Karthik, Ganal Bala, etc. Rockstar Anirudh is the brand ambassador of the show Super Singer Season 8.

The show Super Singer Season 8 was launched on 24th January 2021 at 11:00 AM – Sunday. The telecast time of the show Super Singer Season 8 is 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM. It telecase on Saturday and Sunday.

The show Super Singer Season 8 also repeats on Saturday and Sunday.

The show Super Singer Season 8 is currently airing on the Star Vijay TV and the user can watch all the episodes of the show Super Singer Season 8 on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

All the seasons of the singing reality tv show Super Singer are available to watch on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

In the previous season, Super Singer Season 7, there were two hosts; Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

There were four judges in the show Super Singer Season 7, it includes P. Unnikrishnan, Anuradha Sriram, Shweta Mohan, and Benny Dayal.

It was also broadcasted on the Star Vijay TV. It was first aired on 27th April 2019. There were also a total of 20 contestants in the show Super Singer Season 7.

The winner of the previous season of the show – Super Singer Season 7 is Mookuthi Murugan. Punya and Sam Vishal is the second runner up in the show Super Singer Season 8 and Vikram is the first runner up. Gowtham is the third runner up.

The show Super Singer is the Tamil reality singing competition show. Let’s talk about the contestants of the show Super Singer Season 8.

Here we mentioned the list of contestants of the television reality show Super Singer Season 8 2021.

Super Singer Season 8 2021 Contestants:

Abhilash Venkitachalam Vrusha Balu Balaji Sri Sushmita Narasimhan Kumuthini Pandian Gana Sudhakar Anu Anand Vanathi Suresh Aravind Karneeswaran KJ Iyenar Kabhini Mithra Balamurugan RK Adhithya Kanimozhi Kabiane Reshma Shyam Sridhar Sena Bharat K Rajesh Maanasi G Kannan Jakkulin Mary Muthu Sirpi Puratchi Mani

Let’s talk about the judges of the show Super Singer Season 8.

Super Singer Season 8 Judges:

The list of judges of the television reality show Super Singer Season 8 is as below.

Kalpana Raghavendar Anuradha SriRam Unni Krishnan Benny Dayal

Already, 8 contestants are eliminated from the show Super Singer Season 8. It includes Vrusha Balu, Kabhini Mithra, Sushmita Narasimhan, Reshma Shyam, Kanimozhi Kabilane, Kumuthini Pandian, Jakkulin Mary, and Puratchi Mani.

The television show Super Singer Season 8 will be aired on Vijay TV. The user can also watch the television show Super Singer Season 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The grand premiere of the famous tv show Super Singer Season 8 was launched on 23rd January 2021.

If we talk about the hosts of the tv show Super Singer Season 8, it includes Ma Ka Pa Anand and Manimegalai.

The showSuper Singer Season 8 is available to watch in the Tamil language and there is no update about the dubbing of the show Super Singer Season 8.

The production of the tv show Super Singer held at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The length of each episode of the show Super Singer Season 8 varies between 1 to 1:30 hour.

The 8th season of the series Super Singer is sponsored by Nippon Paints. The result of the show Super Singer Season 8 is not declared yet.

No one knows the name of the winner of the show Super Singer Season 8. Let’s talk about the online voting for your favorite contestant in the show Super Singer Season 8.

Super Singer Season 8 Online Voting:

The voting of the show Super Singer Season 8 was started in the second week of the show. People can be able to vote for their favorite contestant and the process of online voting is very simple and hussle-free.

The user can vote for their favorite contestant on the specific time. The voting lines opens on Sunday at 08:30 PM and it closes on Tuesday at 12:00 PM.

The user can only vote 50 times in a day. The user can vote your favorite contestant only for three days. so, it means the user can vote up to 150 votes.

There are many ways to vote for your favorite contestant in the show Super Singer Season 8. Let’s see the ways to vote.

The user can vote for their favorite contestant on th google. You have to search for Super Singer Season 8 Vote on the google.

The contestants list will appear. The user just have to login in to their Gmail account and they will be able to vote any contestant.

After login, select your favorite contestant and click on the submit button. The user can also split the votes among several contestants.

If the user have two favorite contestants and they want to vote for the both. They can do that. That’s why the user gets 50 votes per day for three days.

The user can vote for their favorite contestant on the official website of Star Vijay TV or they can use the official app of the Star Vijay TV.

On the homepage, you will find the voting option of the show Super Singer Season 8, click on it. After clicking, select the favorite contestant and click on the submit button.

The winner of the show Super Singer Season 8 will be selected based on the votes. So, the vote is very important factor in the show Super Singer Season 8.

It cleares that, the public will select the best contestant of the tv show Super Singer Season 8. The judges point will also matter.

It will also count while selecting the best contestant. The winner of the tv show Super Singer Season 8 will receive a house worth 50 Lakhs INR and he will also receive a trophy.

The first runner in the show Super Singer Season 8 will receive Jewel worth 25 Lakhs INR. The audition for the show Super Singer Season 8 was completed in September 2019. It was held at Tamil Nadu, India.

The registration process of Super Singer Season 8 was completely online. The participant was also be able to do the registration via WhatsApp.

The user have to do is, send a video along with the personal details. It is the easiest way to participant in the show Super Singer Season 8.

The reality tv show Super Singer Season 8 is available to watch for free on the Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch on the official website of Disney+ Hotstar or use the official app of Disney+ Hotstar.

The date of the grand finale of the show Super Singer Season 8 is not announced yet. If we get any update about the tv show Super Singer Season 8, we will add it here. Let’s watch the latest promo of the show Super Singer Season 8.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.