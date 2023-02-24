Jenna Ortega Biography, Networth and Everything You Want to Know

Jenna Ortega is also known as Young Jane for her contribution as a child actress in The CW comedy-drama series, Jane the Virgin. Apart from this, Jenna was also portrayed in the family comedy television, Stuck in the Middle, and in the second season of ‘You’ as Ellies Alves.

Jenna Ortega Personal Details Real Name Jenna Marie Ortega Nick Name ReeRee Mother Name Natalie Ortega Date of Birth September 27, 2002 Hometown Coachella Vally, California Age 20 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity Cristian Height 1.55 mtr. Weight 103 lbs Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black



In this article, we will provide you with complete information regarding your favorite Jenna Ortega. We will discuss her professional and personal life, ideology and thinking, and awards and achievements that she won for her excellent performances in various movies.

Not only that, but we will also share Jenna Ortega’s estimated net worth for the year 2023. So read this article till the end.

Jenna Ortega Biography:

Jenna Ortega is an American actress, born in California, United States on September 27, 2002. Jenna’s love for acting and movies developed when she was six.

Jenna started getting auditions when her mother posted Jenna’s video in which she was performing a monologue. In 2012, she made her debut as a guest in the sitcom television series, ‘Rob’.

Later, she was featured in Marvel’s most famous superhero film, Iron Man 3. In this movie, Jenna Ortega played the role of the vice president’s daughter.

Jenna Ortega Professional Details Occupation American Actress Popular Characters Young Jane – Jane The Vergin

Vada Cavell – The Fallout

Harley Diaz – Stuck in the Middle

Wednesday Addams – Wednesday Hobbies Acting, Writing, Soccer Awards Imagen Award for Best Young Actor – Television category in 2018,

MTV Movies & TV Awards for the Most Frightened Performance in Scream in 2022,

Austin Film Critics Association Awards in 2022. Instagram Username @jennaortega Twitter Username @jennaortega Networth $4 Million (2023)



In 2018, Jenna was in the lead role of Dawn in the film, ‘Saving Flora’. In this movie, Jenna received a positive response from the audience and people started recognizing her. One year later, she was cast as Ellive Alves in the thriller-suspense series, “You.”

In addition, Jenna Ortega is featured in the American teen drama, The Fallout. In this film, Jenna plays the role of Vada Cavell, who is a high school student. Here, Vada deals with emotional trauma as she goes through a school firing. Ortega received immense love and positive response from critics for her excellent performance in The Fallout.

If we talk about Jenna’s featuring in the music video, the actress starred in the music video for Rolf Jacob Sartorius, an American singer.

Other than that, Jenna has a good hand in acting for horror films. We can say that by looking at her marvelous performance in the horror film, Insidious Chapter 2 (2013).

Jenna Ortega Personal Life:

Jenna uses her popularity to support the LGBTQ community via Pride over Prejudice. It is a campaign that supports and spread acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Plus, In her personal life, she likes to stand by anti-discrimination.

A few years ago, Jenna organized a fan meet, and she raised money for a young girl who was fighting against Cancer. Looking at this, we can say, Jenna has a kind heart and she always helps people to get rid of problems regardless it is personal or societal.

In 2020, Jenna was introduced as a brand ambassador for Neutrogena, which is an American cosmetic company. Recently, Jenna revealed her love for playing Soccer. She likes to play as an attacker and sometimes as a midfielder. Lionel Messi is her favorite player. Not only that but she has also participated in the American youth Soccer Organization.

Jenna Ortega Net Worth:

There is hardly anyone who doesn’t know the ‘Wednesday’, and ‘You’ famous personality, Jenna Ortega. Her incredible performances, hard work, and efforts in various movies and series paved the way for her successful career. And we all know a successful career often brings wealth.

The net worth that we have mentioned here, may fluctuate a bit since Jenna is doing multiple commercial advertisements and shows. Yet, according to some reports, her estimated net worth was more than $3.75 Million in 2022. Other than that young Jenna owns some of the best cars. She has an Audi Q5, and Mercedes.

Jenna Ortega Height and Weight:

The 20 years old, Jenna Ortega is a famous personality for her excellent performance in movies and series like, Wednesday, You, and The Fallout. She is 155cm (5’.1”) tall. And, her weight is around 55 Kilograms. With dark brown eyes and full fringe long braid hair looks, she can make you crazy about her.

Jenna Ortega’s Ideology and Thinking:

As we discussed earlier, Jenna uses her platform to support those who are in need. You will always find her standing with the LGBTQ community and anti-discrimination community.

At the Radio Disney Music Awards, Jenna wore a golden fancy jacket in which, we have seen a quote mentioning, ‘I Do Care and U Should Too.’

Apart from this, Jenna Ortega likes to celebrate and respect diversity. Her belief such as ‘Step outside of your comfort zone’ and ‘Use your platform for good’ took her to the level where she is standing right now.

Jenna Ortega often speaks about encouraging young women to do something exceptional in their life. She believes every young girl should leave their comfort zone and try new things daily.

Jenna Ortega Awards and Achievements:

How can we forget to mention the due respect and love that Jenna Ortega receives in the form of international awards and achievements? Jenna’s excellent performance as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel, Stuck in The Middle (2016-2018) helped her to win Imagen Award for Best Young Actor – Television category in 2018.

In 2022, Jenna won MTV Movies & TV Awards for the Most Frightened Performance in Scream. This year itself she won Austin Film Critics Association Awards for her incredible performances in The Fallout, Scream, X, and Studio 666. Not only that but she was also nominated for her artistic works like Wednesday, Yes Day, and The Fallout.