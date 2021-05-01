Sulthan: Stream On Disney Plus Hotstar From 30th April

The Movie name Sulthan is a Telugu Indian movie. Right now, the movie is available in one language, and people very much like the movie. The movie viewers are praising the story of the movie.

In Indian cinema, the south movie is liked due to its story. The story content is very good. The people of South India is very much liking it.

However, India is facing the second wave of the Pandemic. The medical situation of India is very much worse.

Sulthan: Stream On Disney Plus Hotstar

People are dying on the road due to a lack of oxygen cylinder. Every state government is announcing the lockdown situation in the state. Due to the lockdown situation, the shooting of movies and series has stopped.

Due to that, the release date of the movie and series that is previously announced is delayed. The director of the movie and series has to delay the date of the release. Also, the moviemakers who have completed their shooting for the film or the series are now releasing their movie on the OTT platform.

They have to make the release of their movie and series on the OTT platform so that the fans can watch it at the time that is previously decided. One of the directors of the movie, named Sulthan, has done the same.

Sulthan: OTT platform Release Date and Star Cast

The movie named Sulthan is going to be launched on the OTT platform. The name of the OTT platform is Disney plus Hotstar. The Disney plus Hotstar has purchased the streaming right of the movie Sulthan from its director.

The movie is making the blockbuster in the theater. Now due to the COVID-19 wave in the nation, all the theaters are closed, so that the director makes their decision about his movie to release on the OTT platform to make a hit of his movie.

In the performing actor in the movie, the great and charmful actor named Karthi and Rashmika has performed the lead role the movie.

However, both cast has their own fan following, and they are making it very huge with this film. On the OTT platform, you can watch this movie from 30 April 2021.

The fans of Rashmika and Karthi are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie on the OTT platform so that they can watch them from their home only.

However, the people have to stay at home in this critical situation of India and do their work from home only so that they can watch this movie from their home by downloading the Hotstar.