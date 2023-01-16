Starstruck Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Starstruck is a BBC Comedy series. It is full of comedy. It has received a great response from the audience.

Starstruck has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Starstruck.

Starstruck Season 3:

In the series Starstruck, a millennial in London is juggling two dead-end jobs as well as navigating the awkward nothing-after-the-night-before at the time when she finds the difficulties of mistakenly sleeping with a film star.

The series Starstruck was created by Rose Matafeo. It stars Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, and Emma Sidi.

It was directed by Karen Maine and Jamie Jay Johnson. It was written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson.

The first season of the series Starstruck includes a total of six episodes titled NYE, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Christmas.

The second season of the series Starstruck includes a total of six episodes titled Stay, Christmas – Again, Housewarming, Funeral, Valentine’s, and Party.

We expect that the third season of the series Starstruck will also include a total of ten episodes. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Starstruck.

As we get any update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Starstruck, we will update it here.

The series Starstruck was executively produced by Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, and Toby Welch. It was produced by Claire McCarthy.

The running time of each episode of the series Starstruck ranges around 21 minutes. It was made under Avalon Television. BBC Three and HBO Max distributed the series Starstruck.

The series Starstruck has arrived on BBC One. Let’s see if the third season of the series Starstruck has been announced or canceled.

Starstruck Season 3: Announced or Canceled?

Starstruck Season 3 has not been announced yet. But we expect that Starstruck Season 3 will soon be announced as there is a massive chance of the announcement. Let’s see what happens next.

Starstruck Season 3 has not been announced yet. But we expect that Starstruck Season 3 will soon be announced as there is a massive chance of the announcement.

Starstruck Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Starstruck Season 3 below.

Rose Matafeo as Jessie Nikesh Patel as Tom Kapoor Emma Sidi as Kate Sindhu Vee as Sindhu Al Roberts as Ian Jon Pointing as Dan Joe Barnes as Joe Nic Sampson as Steve Lola-Rose Maxwell as Sarah Abraham Popoola as Jacob Ambreen Razia as Shivani Nadia Parkes as Sophie Diller Liz Kingsman as Liz Russell Tovey Minnie Driver as Cath

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Starstruck.

Starstruck Season 2 Review:

Starstruck Season 2 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the third season of the series Starstruck will receive a very positive response from the audience if announces.

At the end of the second season of the series Starstruck, we have seen that Tom arranges a New Year’s housewarming party.

An unexpected visit from Vinay wreaks havoc because he attempts to stop his drunk brother from meeting his new girlfriend.

Later, when their worlds collide, Jessie is not able to escape the feeling that she does not belong. After that, Tom is away filming and also struggles to connect with Jessie.

Later, Jessie goes to a funeral that brings a ghost from the past back into her life. After that, Tom, as well as Jessie, are presented with good job opportunities that put a strain on their new relationship.

On the other hand, Sarah and Steve’s pre-wedding celebrations bring Tom back into Jessie’s life. Later, with Tom’s imminent departure to the States, Jessie contemplates why they broke up. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Starstruck will be continued in the third season of the series Starstruck as there is no update about the plot of the third season of the series Starstruck.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Starstruck will be continued in the third season of the series Starstruck as there is no update about the plot of the third season of the series Starstruck.

Starstruck Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Starstruck Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the third season.

We can expect Starstruck Season 3 somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will also arrive on BBC One like Starstruck Season 1 and Season 2.

The first season of the series Starstruck was released on 25th April 2021 on BBC One. The second season of the series Starstruck was released on 7th February 2022 on BBC One. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Starstruck was released on 25th April 2021 on BBC One. The second season of the series Starstruck was released on 7th February 2022 on BBC One.

Starstruck Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Starstruck Season 3 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon arrive after the announcement of Starstruck Season 3.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Starstruck. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Starstruck?

You can watch the series Starstruck on BBC One. All episodes of the series Starstruck have arrived on BBC One. We expect that the third season of the series Starstruck will also arrive on BBC One.

You can also watch the series Starstruck on HBO Max.

Is Starstruck Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Starstruck is worth watching. It has received a good response from the audience. The story of the series Starstruck is amazing.

Starstruck Season 3 Update:

The series has been renewed by BBC Three and HBO Max and will soon be available on the floor. As of now, there is no official date released for the series release. But as we all know, their award-winning series with comedy and critics’ appreciation is going to be released soon.

