Five Bedrooms Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Five Bedrooms is an Australian television series. The series Five Bedrooms is full of comedy, drama, and romance. It has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms.

Five Bedrooms Season 4:

The series Five Bedrooms follows the story of five different people at different times of their lives bond at a wedding after being seated together at the singles table.

Later, after a few too many drinks, the solution to all of their problems seems to be buying a five-bedroom house together.

The series Five Bedrooms was created by Christine Bartlett, Nathan Mayfield, and Michael Lucas. It stars Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph, Hugh Sheridan, and Johnny Carr.

It was written by Christine Bartlett, Michael Lucas, Nathan Mayfield, Leigh McGrath, Tracey Robertson, Mithila Gupta, Xavier Coy, Alisha Hnatjuk, and Claire Phillips. It was directed by Peter Templeman, Fiona Banks, Corrie Chen, Fadia Abboud, Shirley Barrett, and Craig Irvin.

Five Bedrooms Season 1 includes eight episodes titled Five Owners, Twenty Guests, Three Millimetres, Zero Dollars, Five Lies, Fifty Years, Four Meats, and One Bid.

Five Bedrooms Season 2 includes eight episodes titled Thirty Open Houses, Two Mothers, Nine Feet, Five Wishes, Two Warnings, Twenty-Seven Weeks, Three Messages, and One Way.

Five Bedrooms Season 3 includes eight episodes titled Zero Logic, Three Teams, Nine Carats, One Kiss, Four Memories, Three Dates, Two Parties, and Two Words.

The series Five Bedrooms was executively produced by Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield. It was produced by Nathan Mayfield, Andy Walker, and Pino Amenta.

The running time of each episode of the series Five Bedrooms ranges around 45 minutes. It was made under Hoodlum. NBCUniversal International Television Distribution distributed the series Five Bedrooms.

The series Five Bedrooms has arrived on Network 10 and Paramount+. Let’s check whether the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms has been confirmed or canceled.

Five Bedrooms Season 4: Confirmed or Canceled?

Five Bedrooms Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed yet. But we expect that it will soon be confirmed as there is a massive chance of the confirmation.

It seems that the series Five Bedrooms will soon be renewed for the fourth season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms, we will update it here.

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Five Bedrooms Season 4 below.

Kat Stewart as Liz Wendell Stephen Peacocke as Ben Chigwell Doris Younane as Heather Doyle Katie Robertson as Ainsley Elling Roy Joseph as Harry Sethi Hugh Sheridan as Lachlan Best Johnny Carr as Kevin “Simmo” Fitzsimons Kumud Merani as Manju K. Sethi Alan Dukes as Colin Doyle Ben Schumann as Timmy Doyle Kyle Keuris as Louie Doyle Kate Jenkinson as Melanie Best Rodger Corser as Stuart Wendell Adam Fiorentino as Pete Portelli Josh McKenzie as Xavier Daniel Lapaine as Joe Chigwell Ingrid Torelli as Mia Chigwell-Bourke Samantha Cain as Rebecca Bourke Celia Ireland as Rhonda Hibbert Roz Hammond as Edwina Crowe Dennis Coard as Marty Churle Victoria Eagger as Val Gunther

Let’s see the review of the third season of the series Five Bedrooms.

Five Bedrooms Season 3 Review:

Five Bedrooms Season 3 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms will receive a positive response from the audience if announces.

At the end of the third season of the series Five Bedrooms, we have seen that Heather’s in a funk, and hitting peak mediocrity, also just tolerating Ben.

Later, desperate for a circuit breaker, she mistakenly sets Harry as well as Ainsley on a mission to get her back on the dating scene.

After that, Harry discovers himself changed by organizing Ainsley’s questionably-themed white-party Hens, as well as Simmo’s fire-on-the-land Bucks.

On the other hand, it’s Ainsley as well as Simmo’s wedding day, Ben gets determined to be there for his best mate Simmo as well as the love of his life, Heather. Later, over the course of the day, truth bombs will detonate. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the series Five Bedrooms will be continued in the fourth season if announces. It is because there is no chance of a fresh start of the series Five Bedrooms.

If we get any update about the story of the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms, we will update it here.

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Release Date:

The release date of Five Bedrooms Season 4 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

Stay in the know and watch the latest episode of #FiveBedroomsAU now on 10 play 👇https://t.co/V220bf1xJz — Five Bedrooms (@FiveBedroomsAU) June 9, 2022

Maybe the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms will arrive in early 2023 or mid-2023. Let’s see what happens next.

Five Bedrooms Season 1 was aired from 15th May 2019 to 3rd July 2019 on Network 10, Five Bedrooms Season 2 was released on 11th August 2021 on Paramount+, and Five Bedrooms Season 3 was released on 1st January 2022 on Paramount+.

If we get any other update about the release date of the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms, we will add it here.

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of Five Bedrooms Season 4 hasn’t been released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Five Bedrooms. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Five Bedrooms?

You can watch the series Five Bedrooms on Network 10 and Paramount+. Five Bedrooms Season 1 has arrived on Network and Five Bedrooms Season 2 and Season 3 have arrived on Paramount+. As we get any other update or news about it, we will add it here.

Is Five Bedrooms Worth Watching?

There is drama, comedy and so many bitter-sweet incidents that make the series the masterpiece it truly is. What do people like to binge-watch on weekends or on holidays? Full-on roommate comedy-drama and lots of drinking! Well, that’s all and a lot more in the Five Bedrooms.

How Many Episodes Are There in Five Bedrooms?

Each season of the series Five Bedrooms contains eight episodes. We expect the same number of episodes for the fourth season of the series Five Bedrooms. Let’s see what happens next.

Let's see what happens next.