Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Star Trek: Picard is an American television series. The series Star Trek: Picard has received a good response from the audience.

The series Star Trek: Picard has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2:

The series Star Trek: Picard is full of action, adventure, and drama. The series Star Trek: Picard follows the series to Star Trek: The Next Generation – 1987 and Star Trek: Nemesis – 2002.

That centers on Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life. The series Star Trek: Picard was created by Kirsten Beyer, Akiva Goldsman, and Michael Chabon.

The second season of the series Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Phil, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera.

The series Star Trek: Picard was shot in Santa Clarita, California. The first season of the series Star Trek: Picard includes a total of ten episodes.

The second season of the series Star Trek: Picard will also include a total of ten episodes. The running time of each episode of the series Star Trek: Picard varies from 45 to 60 minutes.

The series Star Trek: Picard was made under Secret Hideout, Weed Road Pictures, Escapist Fare, Roddenberry Entertainment, and CBS Studios.

Each episode of the series Star Trek: Picard includes a different title. So, we expect that each episode of the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard will also include a unique and different title.

In the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard, Jean-Luc Picard, and his partner try to save the future after time is broken.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Star Trek: Picard Season 2 below.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati Orla Brady as Laris Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal – Chris – Rios Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine Isa Briones as Soji Asha Evan Evagora as Elnor Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan John de Lancie as Q

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date:

The series Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will start airing in February 2022. It will be aired on Paramount+. It will include a total of ten episodes.

The first season of the series Star Trek: Picard was aired between 23rd January 2020 to 26th March 2020 on CBS All Access.

The filming of the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard was started in mid-June 2020. But it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was resumed on 16th February. It was completed on 2nd September. After the completion of the filming of the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard, the filming of the third season of the series Star Trek: Picard was started. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series Star Trek: Picard Season 2 below. It was released by Amazon Prime Video UK on 9th September 2021.

