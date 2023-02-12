Luther Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Luther is a British psychological crime and drama television series. The series Luther has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Luther is full of crime, mystery, drama, psychological thriller, and serial drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the sixth season of the series Luther.

Luther Season 6:

The series Luther follows the story of DCI John Luther who is a near-genius murder detective and his brilliant mind can not always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.

The series Luther was created by Neil Cross. It stars Idris Elba, Michael Smiley, and Dermot Crowley. The series Luther was written by Neil Cross. It was directed by Sam Miller, Jamie Payne, Brian Kirk, Stefan Schwartz, and Farren Blackburn.

The series Luther was produced by Katie Swinden. The length of each episode of the series Luther ranges from 51 to 63 minutes.

The series Luther was made under BBC Studios and Drama Productions. BBC Studios distributed the series, Luther. The series Luther has arrived on BBC One.

The first season of the series Luther includes a total of six episodes. The second season of the series Luther includes a total of four episodes.

The third season of the series Luther includes a total of four episodes. The fourth season of the series Luther includes a total of two episodes.

The fifth season of the series Luther includes a total of four episodes. There is no update about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series Luther.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series Luther, we will update it here. Let’s check whether the sixth season of the series Luther is announced or not.

Luther Season 6: Announced or Not?

Luther Season 6 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. All fans of the series Luther are impatiently waiting for the sixth season of the series Luther.

We expect that BBC One will soon renew the series Luther for the sixth season of the series Luther. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see the cast of the sixth season of the series Luther.

Luther Season 6 Cast:

See the expected cast of Luther Season 6 below.

  1. Idris Elba as DCI John Luther
  2. Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk
  3. Michael Smiley as Benny Silver
  4. Warren Brown as DS Justin Ripley
  5. Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan
  6. Paul McGann as Mark North
  7. Nikki Amuka-Bird as DCI Erin Gray
  8. Steven Mackintosh as DCI Ian Reed
  9. Saskia Reeves as DSU Rose Teller
  10. Indira Varma as Zoe Luther
  11. Patrick Malahide as George Cornelius
  12. Sienna Guillory as Mary Day
  13. Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Jenny Jones
  14. David O’Hara as DSU George Stark
  15. Kierston Wareing as Caroline Jones
  16. Michael Obiora as Errol Minty
  17. Anton Valensi as Henry Madsen
  18. Enzo Cilenti as Jeremy Lake
  19. Hermione Norris as Vivien Lake
  20. Wunmi Mosaku as Detective Sgt. Catherine Halliday
  21. Gary Hailes as Donnie McKinney
  22. Matt Sproit as Cornelius Henchman
  23. Lex Daniel as Ronald Massey
  24. David Dawson as Toby Kent
  25. Alan Williams as Frank Hodge
  26. Pam Ferris as Baba
  27. Roberta Taylor as Celia Lavender
  28. Matthew Marsh as DCSU Russell Cornish
  29. Andrew Mullan as Alastair Cornelius
  30. Paul Blackwell as Police Officer
  31. Glenn Webster as SCO19 Armed Police Officer
  32. Steven Robertson as Nicholas Millberry
Let’s see the review of the fifth season of the series Luther.

Luther Season 5 Review:

Luther Season 5 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the sixth season of the series Luther will also receive a good response from the audience.

Luther Season 6

At the end of the fifth season of the series Luther, we have seen that as different friends as well as foes descend on the home of Luther, he has to hide a newly returned Alice.

After that, her apparent resurrection as well as come back to London sees her seeking revenge on Cornelius, but later her personal mission plunges the whole world of Luther into danger.

What is more, Halliday gets increasingly sure and that the suicide of their apparent serial killer is not all it seems.

Because Luther works in order to rescue Benny from the clutches of Cornelius, Alice adds fuel to the fire by striking back.

With nowhere left to turn, Luther has to seek help from an old friend, but he has forced to abandon them at the time when Halliday makes a begining realisation about the killer and that has been stalking the capital.

Later, Luther’s left reeling by tragic events, and also has to race in order to save the others from a killer determined to complete his macabre masterpiece. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the sixth season of the series Luther will start where it is left in the fifth season of the series Luther.

If we get any update about the storyline of the sixth season of the series Luther, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth season of the series Luther.

Luther Season 6 Release Date:

The release date of Luther Season 6 is not declared yet. It seems that Luther Season 6 will be released in late 2022 on BBC One.

The first season of the series Luther was aired from 4th May 2010 to 8th June 2010 on BBC One. The second season of the series Luther was aired from 14th June 2011 to 5th July 2011 on BBC One.

The third season of the series Luther was aired from 2nd July 2013 to 23rd July 2013 on BBC One. The fourth season of the series Luther was aired from 15th December 2015 to 22nd December 2015 on BBC One.

The fifth season of the series Luther was aired from 1st January 2019 to 4th January 2019 on BBC One. If we get any update about the release date of the sixth season of the series Luther, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series Luther.

Luther Season 6 Trailer:

The official trailer of Luther Season 6 is not released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of Luther Season 5. It was released by BBC on 29th November 2018. Watch it below.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

