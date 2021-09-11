Love 101 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Love 101 is a Turkish television series. The series Love 101 has received a good response from the audience. The series Love 101 has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The second season of the series Love 101 was recently confirmed. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Love 101.

Love 101 Season 2:

Love 101 is a teen comedy and drama tv series. The first season of the series Love 101, has received a very positive response from the audience.

We expect that the second season of the series Love 101, will also receive a positive response from the audience. The series Love 101 is also known as Ask 101. The series Love 101 includes period teen drama and comedy drama.

The series Love 101 was written by Meric Acemi and Destan Sedolli. It was directed by Ahmet Katiksiz. Bade Iscil has narrated in the series Love 101. The series Love 101 is full of comedy, drama, and romance.

The series Love 101 is set in 1990 in Turkey. There is a group of teenage outcasts band together in order to make their beloved teacher fall in love.

So, she will have a reason to stay in town with them. Meric Acemi created the series Love 101. The series Love 101 stars Mert Yazicioglu, Alina Boz, Kubilay Aka, Selahattin Pasali, Ipek Filiz Yazici, and Pinar Deniz.

Kerem Catay produced the series Love 101. It was edited by Ahmet Can Cakirca. Netflix distributed the series Love 101.

There are a total of eight episodes in the series Love 101. We expect that the second season of the series Love 101 will also include eight episodes.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

If we get any update about the second season of the series Love 101, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Love 101.

Love 101 Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Love 101 Season 2 below.

Mert Yazicioglu as Sinan Kubilay Aka as Kerem Kaan Urgancioglu as Kemal Mufit Kayacan as Necdet Ipek Filiz Yazici as Isik Pınar Deniz as Burcu Tuba Unsal as adult Eda Bugra Gulsoy as adult Sinan Bade Iscil as adult Isık Alina Boz as Eda Selahattin Pasali as Osman

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Love 101.

Love 101 Season 2 Release Date:

The series Love 101 Season 2 will be released on 30th September 2021. It will be released on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Love 101 was released on 24th April 2020. It was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The filming of the first and second seasons of the series Love 101 took place at Akif Tuncel Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School located in Sisli, Istanbul.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Love 101, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Love 101.

Love 101 Season 2 Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series Love 101 Season 2 below. It was released on 9th September 2021. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.