Gentefied Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Gentefied is an American television series. The series Gentefied has received a positive response from the audience. The series Gentefied has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Gentefied was renewed for the second season in May 2020. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Gentefied.

Gentefied Season 2:

The series Gentefied includes comedy and drama. We expect that the second season of the series Gentefied will also receive a positive response from the audience like the first season.

The series Gentefied follows the story of three Mexican-American cousins as well as their struggle in order to chase the American Dream, even at the same time the same dream threatens the things they hold the most like their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather as well as the family taco shop.

The series Gentefied was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez. It seems that the story of the first season of the series Gentefied will be continued in the second season of the series Gentefied.

The series Gentefied stars Joaquin Cosio, Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria, and Carlos Santos. The first season of the series Gentefied includes a total of ten episodes. We expect that the second season of the series Gentefied will also include a total of ten episodes.

The series Gentefied was produced by Wileen Dragovan. The series Gentefied was made under MACRO, Sector 7 Productions, Anchor Baby Productions, Take Fountain Productions, and Yellow Brick Road.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The first season of the series Gentefied has arrived on Netflix. We expect that the second season of the series Gentefied will also arrive on Netflix. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Gentefied.

Gentefied Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Gentefied Season 2 below.

Joaquin Cosio as Casimiro – Pop – Morales Karrie Martin as Ana Morales J.J. Soria as Erik Morales Carlos Santos as Chris Morales Julissa Calderon as Yessika Castillo Greg Ellis as Chef Austin Bianca Melgar as Nayeli Morales Rafael Sigler as Pancho Solis Brenda Banda as Norma Michelle Ortiz as Connie Manuel Uriza as Ernesto Morales Melinna Bobadilla as Melinna Barragan Jaime Alvarez as Javier Annie Gonzalez as Lidia Solis Laura Patalano as Beatriz Morales Al Patino as Chuey Felipe Esparza as Crazy Dave Clarissa Thibeaux as Bree Solano Ivana Rojas as Sarai Damian

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Gentefied.

Gentefied Season 2 Release Date:

The series Gentefied Season 2 will be released on 10th November 2021. It will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Gentefied was released on 21st February 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix. If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Gentefied, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Gentefied.

Gentefied Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Gentefied Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Gentefied.

It was released by Netflix on 21st January 2020. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.