Sony retrasa The Last of Us II indefinidamente

Sony



Sony announced one of the worst news for gamers de PlayStation: The Last of Us II has been indefinitely delayed.

“SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice, “said PlayStation via social media.” Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from offering the launch experience that our players deserve. ”

Naughty Dog, the studio that is developing the game for PlayStation, also issued a statement mentioning that the development of the game is almost finished, so the delay is due to the logistics decimated by the coronavirus and that it would not be the height of the game launch.

The Last of Us II It is one of the most anticipated games in the industry and one of the most important Sony exclusive games to set itself apart from Microsoft’s Xbox. The first part of the game was launched in 2013 and since then it has been highly awarded and praised for having a very interesting story and a gloomy and adventurous gameplay. The gamers PlayStation voted to The Last of Us as the best PlayStation game of the decade.

Sony had said the game would hit the shelves in February of this year, but before reaching that date it was delayed to May. However, unlike previous delays, Sony has not given a new possible release date, coinciding with the global uncertainty generated by the COVID-19.

