Sony, Michael Bay Agree To Terms On Overall Film & TV Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Bay has set his Bay Movies to a multiyear first look take care of Sony Footage to provide each movie and TV tasks. The deal was being labored on and was principally achieved in January, earlier than the city shut down. Final week noticed the primary contemporary movie public sale with the Ryan Gosling-attached adaptation of Undertaking Hail Mary, the novel by The Martian creator Andy Weir which MGM received. That is the primary general movie/TV deal to start since then, as hopefully the enterprise begins to point out indicators of life.

Deal places Bay again on the studio the place he made his directorial debut on 1995’s Unhealthy Boys. He reprised as director of the sequel, and in the newest installment, Unhealthy Boys For Life, you possibly can glimpse him in a tip of the hat cameo as a marriage MC.

Bay most lately directed Netflix’s 6 Underground, which he additionally produced via his Bay Movies banner. The large-budget motion movie is nearing 100 million views by member households, the platform’s second most watched movie launch of 2019.

Up subsequent, Bay will direct for Sony Footage the ensemble drama Black 5, based mostly on his unique thought, with Prime Gun: Maverick‘s Ehren Kruger writing the script. He beforehand directed and govt produced Paramount’s Transformers franchise, and served as a producer on franchises The Purge for Common and A Quiet Place for Paramount.

On the TV facet, Bay is an govt produce on Amazon’s prime rated sequence, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with A Quiet Place‘s John Krasinski starring. He beforehand govt produced TNT’s motion drama pandemic sequence The Final Ship, and the Starz! sequence Black Sails, every of which ran for 5 seasons. Bay can also be an govt producer on the anthology sequence The Purge for USA Community. Bay labored on these franchises and sequence with Brad Fuller and Andrew Kind beneath the Platinum Dunes banner. Fuller and Kind peeled off to launch Totally Fashioned Leisure with a deal at Paramount. Now, Bay will see via his subsequent chapter at Sony.

Bay is repped by WME and lawyer Robert Supply.