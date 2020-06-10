SOL Hall ticket 2020 – SOL Admit Card download at www.sol.du.ac.in:

The School of Open Learning, Delhi University is going to declare the notification of the SOL Hall Ticket 2020 on the official site at www.sol.du.ac.in. The SOL announce the SOL Admit Card Hall Ticket 2020 for the BA, B.COM Hons, B.Com 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year exams on the official site. So the students who are studying in the DU SOL can download their SOL Admit Card from the official site. The university conducts the written examination for the undergraduate courses.

The School of Open Learning is commonly known as the SOL. The SOL is a part of Open Learning Formerly referred to as the school of correspondence courses and continues education. The SOL established in the year 1962 under Delhi University. The SOL is the pioneer institution in the field of Distance Education in India. The DU SOL provides various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the subjects of Arts/ Humanities and Commerce. The university conducts the term examination for the candidates to the nest studies.

As per the official notification, the DU SOL released the SOL Admit Card 2020 on the official site. So the candidates who want to able download the SOL Admit Card visit the official site of the DU SOL at www.sol.du.ac.in and download the hall ticket from that. The DU SOL conducts the examination for the course of BA, B.COM Hons, and B.Com 1st, 2nd and 3rd year, MA, MCOM Part I, II, and III. There are a large number of students are studying at the University. This examination conducts at every year and takes admission in the next year.

The Admit Card is an essential document for the examination purpose. So the candidates must download their Admit Card when it releases in the official site www.sol.du.ac.in. The Admit Card contains some necessary information like the exam venue, exam date, exam time and candidates’ name and id, and other essential information. In the examination hall, candidates must have admitted card, without that they will not permit in the examination hall. To get more information about the DU SOL candidates visit the official site.

Name of the University: Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL)

Name of the course: BA, B.COM Hons, and B.Com 1 st , 2 nd and 3 rd year, MA, MCOM Part I, II and III

How to download the SOL Admit Card 2020?

Candidates who are studying in the DU SOL they first visit the official site of it www.sol.du.ac.in. Then on the student’s tab click on the latest link at “SOL Hall Ticket 2020”. Then enter your roll number and click on the download button. Save it and take a print out for the exam purpose.

Official site: www.sol.du.ac.in