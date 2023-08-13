SkyMed Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

SkyMed is again a Canadian Medical Drama series created by Julie Puckrin, and the series season 1 earned a good IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10. Also, season 1 of the series was released on 10th July 2022 with nine episodes, out of which the last one was released on 4th September 2022. Furthermore, after the series’ season 1 completion, the makers announced the renewal for season 2; but we have yet to receive the exact release date.

Thus, in this article, we will share all the latest information regarding SkyMed Season 2, including its release date, plotlines, cast members, list of episodes, etc.

Let us start the discussion of our article by knowing the potential release date for SkyMed Season 2.

SkyMed Season 2 Release Date:

SkyMed is one of the Medical drama series created by Julie Puckrin. So, the very first season of the SkyMed series was released on the 10th of July, 2022, consisting of nine episodes; after the completion of season 1, the makers announced the renewal of the series for season 2.

But the thing is, after the announcement, we are still waiting for further updates about season 2 due to its under-production work.

Thus, we may expect that SkyMed Season 2 will be released by the end of 2023 or mid-2024. So, till that moment, enjoy watching its previous season.

SkyMed Series Storyline Overview:

SkyMed is one of the outstanding Canadian medical drama series created by Julie Puckrin. It adds a unique plot for the series, where they try to find some fantastic ideas to provide help and services to those who immediately need it.

In a Nutshell, the series focuses on a nurse, a sister, and a brother-in-law who is a Pilot; both worked abroad as an Air Ambulance. Thus, the next season will take a deep focus on the plot; and explore many new ideas which will grab the attention of their fans.

SkyMed Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As discussed earlier, the makers finally announced the SkyMed series Season 2 news. Still, after their official announcement, we are waiting to know any latest and new updates about the same.

Therefore, it is difficult for us to share any plotlines for its upcoming season. Still, we are trying our best to find any hint related to its upcoming season’s plotlines; if we find any, there will surely be updates here in this article.

SkyMed Season 2 Cast Member:

We all know that audiences always want to see their favorite cast members in every new season of the series; because they already find some connection with that particular face. Thus, the audiences were also highly demanding to watch all those cast members again in SkyMed Season 2.

Still, the makers haven’t shared any confirmed list about the same, so we cannot share the absolute list of cast members. Therefore, here we are sharing with you the list of cast members, from its previous season, with the hope that; they will again play a crucial role in its upcoming season.

Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts

Praneet Akilla as Jay Chopper

Thomas Elms as Captain Milosz Nowak

Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal Highway

Aason Nadjiwan as Captain Austen Bodie

Rebecca Kwan as Emma Lin

Mercedes Morris as Lexi Martine

Braeden Clarke as Jeremy Wood

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Dr. Trevor Sung

Emilia McCarthy as Madison Van Camp

Kheon Clarke as Tristan Green

Ryan DeLong as Steve

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Brad

Jeff Teravainen as Pierce

Sharon Bajer as Denise

Gino Anania as Devon

Aaron Ashmore as Captain William “Wheezer” Heaseman

Laura Olafson as Darla

Karl Thordarson as Frank

Ryan Ali as Reese

Yet the makers may make minor changes to the list as mentioned above. Not only this, but they may add some new faces too, for the upcoming season. So, we all have to wait until the makers officially reveal the list of cast members on their site.

SkyMed Season 2 List of Episodes:

We already discovered above that the series producer has finally announced the renewal news for SkyMed Season 2.

But after that news, the makers were all busy producing the series’ upcoming season, so they have yet not to share any further updates about season 2.

Episode 01: “Pilots and Nurses and Bears, Oh My!”

Episode 02: “Line Indoc”

Episode 03: “The Kids Are Alright”

Episode 04: “Where There’s Smoke”

Episode 05: “Bushwhacked”

Episode 06: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

Episode 07: “Daj Mi Buzi”

Episode 08: “Frozen”

Episode 09: “Leave It All on the Ice”

Therefore, the list of episodes, which is mentioned above, is all of its previous seasons, and here we have also provided the episode guide so that you can easily understand the basic plot of every episode.

Another thing about the episodes is that, in SkyMed Season 1, each episode lasts 44 minutes, so Season 2 may also have the same duration period.

SkyMed Season 2 Production Team:

SkyMed is a known Canadian Medical drama series created by Julie Puckrin, the executive producer. Also, Julie Puckrin made a very talented team of starring members, including Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris, Natasha Calis, Thomas Elms, Emilia McCarthy, Jeff Teravainen, Rebecca Kwan, and many more who have performed outstandingly in its entire season 1.

Also, the series has four known production companies, which include Eagle Vision, CBC, Piazza Entertainment, and CBS Studios.

Only 3 more days to get your votes in to get #SkyMed into the Top 3 for the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award! Vote every day, up to 100x a day at https://t.co/phfsIfHajS@TheCdnAcademy pic.twitter.com/BDMenY3uSb — SkyMedTVSeries (@SkyMed_TVSeries) March 21, 2023

Apart from all this, there are still many other helping hands who are constantly working to bring the series success, like the editors, composers, cinematographers, and even the location plays a vital role in the success of the series.

Where to Watch SkyMed Season 2?

Currently, the production work of SkyMed Season 2 is still ongoing, so we are not having any further updates about its Season 2.

But if you cannot control your excitement to learn all the latest updates about SkyMed season 2, keep your constant focus on the series’ official OTT streaming platform, the CBC streaming platform.

And, if you want to watch season 1 again, check the CBC official streaming platform, where all the episodes of its season 1 are already available.

Besides this, you can also go to the JioCinema streaming platform to watch the complete season 1 of the SkyMed series.

SkyMed Season 2 Trailer:

At this moment, the production work of SkyMed Season 2 is still in its process. And, therefore the show’s makers have yet to release the teaser or trailer video of the SkyMed series Season 2.

So, till that time, you can watch the trailer of its previous season, whose link is already available above.

Bottom Lines:

SkyMed is a good rating series, with 6.7 IMDb ratings, created by Julie Puckrin. We all know that the main focus of this series is a Medical drama, based on which the makers have made a very outstanding plot. Also, each cast member’s acting skill is highly appreciated in these series.

Now, after completing the SkyMed Series Season 1 on 4th September 2022, when the makers released the last episode of its season 1, they announced happy news for all the SkyMed fans; that is about the renewal of the series.

But at the present moment, the creators have yet to share any new updates regarding its exact release date, cast members, and more. Therefore we still have to wait a few more months to learn about the series’ upcoming season.

Also, here in this article, we have shared many new updates about the SkyMed series Season 2, with the hope that the readers will get all the latest information about its favorites series upcoming season like the expected release date might be by the end of 2023 or by the mid of 2024, expected plotline, trailer, etc.