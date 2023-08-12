Godless Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

“Will there be a second season of the Godless Series?” I know you are eagerly waiting for the latest updates about Godless Season 2. So read this article thoroughly, as we have mentioned all the necessary information that you want to know about Godless Season 2.

However, before diving into the release date and other information, let’s look at the popularity of Godless Season 1. So in response to that, the show has received commendable 8.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

And not only that, but the show has also been nominated for various awards, including the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards.

Godless Season 2 Release Date

Right now, the show maker, Scott Frank, and his team have launched only one season of the Godless Series, and many fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s renewal for a second season.

However, as we all know, the renewal of a show or series depends on the success of the previous seasons. Regarding the response to the previous release, the first season of the Godless series has received a positive response from the audience.

Not only that, but the show has also gathered numerous awards, such as Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor and Actress in a limited series or Movie.

But unfortunately, it’s been over six years since the showrunners have not revealed the official release date for Godless Season 2. Some sources have even stated that the first season has answered all the storyline questions, and fans are satisfied with the first installment.

So, for now, fans have to settle with the first season only. If there is a second season of the Godless series, we will update you with the latest information.

Godless Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Godless is an American Western drama television series written and directed by Scott Frank. The first season of The Godless premiered on Netflix with seven episodes on November 22, 2017.



The plot of Godless Season 1 is set in a timeline of 1884 and revolves around a young yet injured Ray Goode (Jack O’Connell) who is regarded as an outlaw; here, outlaw refers to a person who declares as outside the protection of the law.

As the story progresses, the lead character heads to a small town where women dominate the population. And later, the storyline started getting interesting.

Apart from the main character, Godless Season 1 also includes characters like Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), Mary Agnes McNue (Merritt Wever), Bill McNue (Scoot McNairy), Iyovi (Tantoo Cardinal), and many others.

Godless Season 2 Cast Members List

Here we have highlighted a complete list of cast members of the Godless Season 1. The show makers have not released the show’s second season. But if there is a continuation storyline of the Godless series, the below-mentioned cast members may return for Godless Season 2.

Jack O’Connell as Roy Goode

Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes McNue

Scoot McNairy as Bill McNue

Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Whitey Winn

Russell Dennis Lewis as Daryl Devlin

Matthew Dennis Lewis as Donnie Devlin

Sam Waterston as Marshal John Cook

Tantoo Cardinal as Iyovi

Kim Coates as Ed Logan

Jeremy Bobb as A.T. Grigg

Adam David Thompson as Gatz Brown

Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin

Audrey Moore as Sarah Doyle

Tess Frazer as Callie Dunne

Samuel Marty as Truckee

Samantha Soule as Charlotte Temple

Russell G. Jones as Hiram

Kayli Carter as Sadie Rose

Christiane Seidel as Martha Bischoff

Marie Wagenman as Trudy McNue

Marceline Hugot as Lucy Cole

Keith Jardine as Dyer Howe

Joe Pingue as Alonzo Bunker

Justin Welborn as Floyd Wilson

Rob Morgan as John Randall

Julian Grey as William McNue

Nathan Darrow as Webster

Jessica Sula as Louise Hobbs

Duane Howard as Shoshone Brave

Erik LaRay Harvey as Elias Hobbs

Christopher Fitzgerald as J.J. Valentine

Whitney Able as Anna McNue

Randy Oglesby as Asa Leopold

Godless Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the show makers have not revealed the official release date and episode titles for Godless Season 2, we have provided a complete list of Godless Season 1 episode titles. It will help you to binge-watch all the episodes effortlessly. So check them out.

Godless Season 1 Episode 01 – An Incident at Creede

Godless Season 1 Episode 02 – The Ladies of La Belle

Godless Season 1 Episode 03 – Wisdom of the Horse

Godless Season 1 Episode 04 – Fathers & Sons

Godless Season 1 Episode 05 – Shot the Head off a Snake

Godless Season 1 Episode 06 – Dear Roy…

Godless Season 1 Episode 07 – Homecoming

Where to Watch Godless Season 2?

Godless is an American Western drama series created and developed by renowned American film director, producer, screenwriter, and author A. Scott Frank. Since the show premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2017, many fans eagerly awaited the second season.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier season of The Godless, then head to Netflix and binge-watch all the episodes of Godless Season 1. In addition, if there is a second season of the Godless series, it will release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Godless Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on various factors, such as the storyline, the length of the drama, and the concept. The show makers have not shared the official release date for Godless Season 2.

However, looking at the first season, we can see that seven episodes were released for Godless Season 1. Therefore, we expect the upcoming seasons to release approximately seven to ten episodes.

Godless Season 2 Production Team Members

Godless is an American Western drama series created and developed by Scott Frank. Not only that, but he has also worked as the writer and director for Godless Season 1.

Apart from that, Scott Frank has also worked as the executive producer along with Steven Soderbergh and Casey Silver. Steven Meizler has been the cinematographer for the first season of the Godless series.

Godless Season 2 Trailer Release

It’s been more than six years since we have not received the official release date for Godless Season 2. Not only that but the makers have also yet to release the official trailer for Godless Season 2. Some sources say the show won’t get renewed for a second season.

Therefore, if you are new to the Godless series, click on the link above to watch the official trailer of Godless Season 1. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show. However, if the show has a second run and the makers release the official trailer for Godless Season 2, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

So that is all you need to know about the Godless Series. Now you have all the latest information about Godless Season 2. Since the show makers dropped the first season of the Godless series on Netflix, many fans have wondered whether the show will return for a second season.

However, Godless Season 1 premiered as a mini-series, and it perfectly concluded the show within seven episodes. So, for now, makers have not shared the official release date and renewal status for Godless Season 2.

However, you don’t need to worry about the show’s renewal and the latest updates; we will provide you with updated information about Godless Season 2. Until then, enjoy the first season of the Godless series and stay connected to our website to get all the latest information about the show.