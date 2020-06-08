Shri Sahkar Education Trust Recruitment 2020 declare at www.sahkaredu.org.in:

Shri Sahkar Education Trust announced the notification of Recruitment notification on the official site at www.sahkaredu.org.in. Shri Sahkar Education Trust announces the recruitment notification for the various posts. Therefore candidates who want to apply for the recruitment posts can submit their application form before the last date. The college offers various posts for recruitment. Candidates who qualified in the recruitment post they have an excellent opportunity to get the job as the professor.

Shri Sahkar Education Trust Recruitment 2020:

The Shri Sahkar Education Trust situated at Near Railway Station, Kim (E), Surat. The college registered as public education trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. Shri Sahkar Education Trust has fulfilled many motives about health and teaching in the immediate area. The main aim of the trust creates an ambiance of learning, research, and growth. To upgrade the knowledge and qualification of teaching fraternity to equip themselves to meet the future needs of the industry.

Shri Sahkar Education Trust Recruitment at www.sahkaredu.org.in:

As per the official advertisement, Shri Sahkar Education Trust and Shri Dhanvantary Pharmacy College both colleges invited to the various post. The Colleges declare the recruitment notification for the different professor posts. So the candidates who want to get this job they have to submit their application form before the last date. To get more information about the college’s candidates visits the official website of it.

Job vacancy details of Shri Sahkar Education Trust Recruitment:

Name of the College: Shri Sahkar Education Trust and Shri Dhanvantary Pharmacy College

Name of the Posts: Various posts available

A number of seats:

Shri Sahkar Education Trust

Mechanical:

HOD: 01 post

Lecturer: 06 posts

Civil:

HOD: 01 post

Lecturer: 09 posts

Electrical:

HOD: 01 post

Lecturer: 05 posts

Computer:

HOD: 01 post

Lecturer: 04 posts

Shri Dhanvantary Pharmacy College

Pharmacy Practice:

Professor: 01 post

Associate Professor: 02 posts

Assistant Professor: 02 posts

Lecturer: 03 posts

Pharmaceutical Chemistry:

Associate Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 02 posts

Lecturer: 03 posts

Pharmacology:

Professor: 01 post

Associate Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 01 post

Lecturer: 02 posts

Pharmaceutics

Professor: 01 post

Associate Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 02 posts

Lecturer: 02 posts

Quality Assurance:

Professor: 01 post

Associate Professor: 02 posts

Assistant Professor: 03 posts

Lecturer: 01 post

Pharmacognosy:

Associate Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 01 post

Lecturer: 01 post

Educational Qualification: As per PCI/ AICTE/ GTU/ UGC/ Trust norms

Pay Scale: As per PCI/ AICTE/ GTU/ UGC/ Trust norms

Age Limits: As per PCI/ AICTE/ GTU/ UGC/ Trust norms

Important Dates:

last date for submitting application form: –

How to Apply?

Candidates submit the application form by the speed post at the near railway station, Kim (E), Surat.

Shri Sahkar Education Trust Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.sahkaredu.org.in