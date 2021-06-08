Shotgun Wedding Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Shotgun Wedding is an American film. The film Shotgun Wedding includes romance, comedy, and action. The film Shotgun Wedding was announced on 29th January 2019.

Shotgun Wedding Release

The film Shotgun Wedding follows the story of Darcy and Tom. The couple plans a destination wedding.

But later, the extravagant destination wedding gets hijacked by criminals. Now, the couple tries to save their family. During that, they find why they both fell in love with each other in the first place.

It is a very interesting story, and also we expect that the film Shotgun Wedding will receive a great response from the audience.

The filming of the film Shotgun Wedding was started in Summer 2019. But it was delayed to 22nd February 2021.

The film Shotgun Wedding was shot in Boston and the Dominican Republic. The filming of the film Shotgun Wedding was completed on 22nd April 2021.

The film Shotgun Wedding was directed by Jason Moore. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether did the screenplay of the film Shotgun Wedding.

The film Shotgun Wedding was produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Jennifer Lopez, and Benny Medina.

Mark Hammer gave the story of the film Shotgun Wedding. It was made under Mandeville Films, Maximum Effort, and Nuyorican Productions. Lionsgate distributed the film Shotgun Wedding.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Shotgun Wedding.

Shotgun Wedding Cast:

See the cast of the film Shotgun Wedding below.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Sonia Braga Lenny Kravitz as Sean D’Arcy Carden as Harriet Desmin Borges as Ricky Callie Hernandez as Jamie Steve Coulter as Larry Josh Duhamel as Tom Jennifer Coolidge Cheech Marin as Robert Selena Tan as Marge Alex Mallari Jr. as Dog-Face

In the lead roles in the film Shotgun Wedding, there are many stars. It includes Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sonia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Shotgun Wedding.

Shotgun Wedding Release Date:

The film Shotgun Wedding will be released on 29th June 2022. It will be released theatrically.

If we get any update about the film Shotgun Wedding, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Shotgun Wedding.

Shotgun Wedding Trailer:

The official trailer of the film Shotgun is not released yet. If it releases, we will add it here.

Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.