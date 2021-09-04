My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, and is it worth waiting?

My Next Life as a Villainess is based upon the isekai manga series. The last episode showed Coatarina’s engagement with Nicol; however, Nicol had decided to get along with the engagement and his family’s will by ignoring his personal feelings.

But his request is now known to his sister. He finds a girl who intends to marry him and only helps him with his feelings for Catarina.

Fray Randall and her friends were surprised by Catarina in dealing with her. In the post-credits, a mysterious hooded person is conjuring some spells.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Release Date

The next episode is announced for release on the 28th of August this year.

Fans can catch the latest installment of the show at Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll offers the dubbed as well as the subbed episodes to its audience.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Cast

The cast for the English Dubbed version – Jeannie Tiradowhile Puatu plays Catarina claes is Keith Claes. Mary Hunt is played by Colleen O’Shaughnesseyand Griffin Burns in the role of Geordo Stuart.

Lastly, Susanna Randall is played by Erin Yvette. Julia McIlvaine is Selena Berg and Kylen Deporter is Sora Smith / Rufus Brode. Kira Buckland is Sophia Ascart. Nicolas Roye is Nicol Ascart. Daman Mills is Ian Stuart. Melissa Fahn is Maria Campbell.

The last episode did end on a really intriguing note. It is definitely worth waiting to see how Catarina gets out of the trouble she got herself trapped in.